SEO.org.uk Respond to UK Mobile Commerce Statistics

Mobile commerce is a fast growing area and is increasingly penetrating the website traffic market. 58% of the British public now own a smartphone, while 19% own a tablet, leading many online marketers to realise mobile commerce is not something they can ignore – according to an article by Econsultancy.

Mobiles account for 31% of site traffic in the UK and is vastly growing. Mobile commerce grew by 254% between 2010 and 2011, and then a further 300% between 2011 and 2012.

The growing popularity of tablet ownership is also an important factor for marketers to consider, with 69% of tablet owners making a purchase on their device every month.

Ben Austin, Managing Director at SEO.org.uk, has responded to the data with interest:

“Ecommerce sites really have to start considering their mobile compatibility if they want to tap into this fast growing sector. Having a website that is compatible with mobile use will help increase sales dramatically. It is also worth increasing your SEO strategy to appear higher in the search engine rankings to increase your visibility on smaller screens.”

