Ossid Introduces at the International Poultry Expo an Innovative Entry-Level Leak-Resistant Stretch Overwrapper – the 500im

The Ossid 500im stretch overwrapper's entry-level price makes it possible for small to mid-size packaging operations in a variety of markets to step up to end-seal leak-resistant overwrapping (Ossid Booth #4015)

Ossid, powered by Pro Mach, is introducing at the International Poultry Expo, January 29-31 in Atlanta, the 500 intermittent motion (im) leak-resistant stretch overwrapper. This new machine is designed for red meat, pork, poultry, and produce packers that want a quality end-seal machine at an entry-level price. The new 500im features an open stainless steel frame, a host of standard features, and a wrap rate of up to 40 trays per minute. (Ossid Booth #4015 Exhibit Hall B)

The 500im reduces consumable costs by using 36-41 percent less film than standard overwrappers. Servo-driven technology reduces downtime and maintenance cost while speeding up changeover. This new machine features Ossid's gripper chain stretch technology – the same technology found on the company's top of the line models 400E and 500E. The gripper chain provides consistent film stretch ensuring optimum package appearance in the retail case.

The new machine's easy-to-operate control panel can store up to 50 tray programs, making product changeover simple and accommodating a wide range of operator skill levels. The 500im's welded center seal allows for quality printing on both the top and bottom of packages. The machine's stainless steel open frame makes it easy for operators and maintenance personnel to access machine components.

The 500im is suited for both high and low-profile products. The new machine accommodates trays from 5.75 X 8 inches (146 X 203mm) up to 10 x 15 inches (254 x 381mm) and tray heights up to 5 ¼ inches (133mm).

“This machine was built for the needs of small to mid-sized packers in the U.S., Latin America, and Eastern Europe,” said Ernie Newell, vice president and general manager, Ossid. “These companies can be assured that the 500im delivers quality, reliability, and ruggedness at up to 40 overwrapped trays per minute.”

Options include:



Newly designed automatic indexer that turns the machine into a high-efficiency, one-operator production station

Water Recirculation System – that cools the machine with as little as one gallon of water per day, resulting in huge savings on water consumption

Trimmed center seal – upgrade the center seal to trim the excess film away, providing more visibility of graphics on the bottom of the package

For more information on the new, innovative 500im stretch wrapper, call the Ossid sales department at 1-800-334-8369, sales(at)ossid(dot)com and visit http://www.ossid.com to learn more about the company's full line of high speed packaging equipment, including weigh-price labelers, overwrappers, horizontal form-fill-seal machines, and in-motion case-weight scales.

About Ossid

Ossid, a division of Pro Mach, is a leading North American designer and manufacturer of packaging equipment solutions for fresh and processed protein products, convenience foods, medical devices, and consumer goods. Ossid's principal product lines are weigh-price labelers, case-ready tray overwrappers, horizontal form-fill-seal machines, and in-motion case-weight scales. http://www.ossid.com

About Pro Mach

Pro Mach, Cincinnati, Ohio, is a leading provider of integrated packaging products and solutions for food, beverage, household goods, pharmaceutical, and other diverse consumer and industrial companies. Through three business units and related divisions, Pro Mach provides equipment, training, installation, and parts in primary packaging, end-of-line packaging, and identification and tracking. http://www.ProMachInc.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356585.htm