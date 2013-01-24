The Digits: Fraction Blast, Now Available on Amazon

IAWTV Nominated, Edutainment Math App Developed By The FUNDA Organization. Expands Its Reach With Amazon Appstore Launch.

Educational entertainment company The FUNDA Organization, today announced that their first app The Digits: Fraction Blast is available on the Amazon Appstore for $9.99. The app is available as a free download on both Google Play and Apple's App store, however the Amazon Kindle version includes all premium features, including an unlocked storyline in which children get the chance to break through the evil Marvwell Doomfinger's battleship. The Amazon version also includes parental email updates with curriculum information, updates on children's progress within the app and talking points on how to help them at home. These premium features are available to iPhone or Android users for $1.99.

The Digits is a comedic next generation educational show that combines live action narrative and interactive gameplay to introduce math concepts to children ages 7-to-11. The app lets kids navigate asteroid fields and shoot rocks in the desert, all while teaching math concepts like geometry, angles, division and more. Best of all, kids might not know they're learning while they're playing, but parents can be reassured knowing The Digits follows STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum. The app was created under the guidance of a curriculum designer and implemented by a 20-year veteran schoolteacher.

Key Features:



40+ minutes of video content packed into one app

12 interactions with two mini games including asteroids and a door decoder

Kids control the outcome- each session is unique and can be shorter or longer

Subscription service offering notifications for parents with talking points

The Digits: Fraction Blast can be found in the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPad touch, Google Play store for Android and the Amazon Appstore. Download the app for your tablet or mobile device here: http://watchthedigits.com/where-is-the-app/

About The Digits

The Digits is the first interactive production to receive production incentives from the Oregon Office of Film and Television. The show has also been accepted into the YouTube for Schools program and was nominated for Best Educational Series at the 2013 CES IAWTV Awards. The Digits is produced by Scotty Iseri, an award winning digital media and children's entertainment creator. The design team includes talent who have worked on shows including "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "Paranorman". Cinematography is by Studio Pebble and artwork is by Eisner Award winning artists such as Shannon Wheeler (Too Much Coffee Man), Ron Chan (The Guild) and Derek Kirk Kim (The Eternal Smile). For more information, please visit http://www.watchthedigits.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356211.htm