Matrox Mura MPX Series Boards Now Compatible with AMX Control Systems, Facilitating Video Wall Integration and Control

AMX integrators and software developers now invited to download free module from Matrox website.

Matrox Graphics Inc. announced today that its flagship Matrox Mura™ MPX Series video wall controller boards are compatible with NetLinx® Integrated Controller systems from automation solutions provider AMX. With the development of a free Mura MPX-specific module for the NetLinx® user interface programming language, AV integrators are now able to easily integrate Mura MPX boards with AMX systems and create custom video walls for use within a wide range of industries spanning such sectors as retail, government, and process control.

Coded using Café Duet®, an extension of NetLinx, the newly developed AMX Duet Module from Matrox will run on NetLinx Integrated Controller systems. Video wall commands sent via AMX touch-panel devices will subsequently be translated for the Mura MPX Network Programming Interface (API) and ultimately reach Mura, with any changes displayed in real time on a given video wall. Matrox provides a sample graphical user interface (GUI) for AMX touch devices as a starting point, enabling AV integrators and AMX specialists to customize the user interface to meet individual project specifications.

“AV integrators installing Matrox Mura-based video walls already benefit from many tools designed to simplify video wall integration and control,” said Helgi Sigurdsson, Product Manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. “This latest release makes it easy to integrate AMX touch-panel control for Mura-based video walls.”

Matrox Mura MPX Series comprises six different models, a complete line-up of video wall add-in boards that can be combined to meet custom project requirements, including HDCP compliance to capture and display copy-protected content. Compatible video wall controller systems can house multiple interoperable Mura MPX Series boards, resulting in walls of different sizes that are easily configured via a number of control options, including standard management software from Matrox or third-party, custom applications, Crestron control systems, and now AMX integrated controllers.

Availability

The Matrox AMX Duet Module for AMX Integrated Controller systems is now available for download from the Matrox website. Visit the Support/Drivers section, select “Mura MPX”, then “Software and utilities” and any operating system to access the file.

About Matrox Graphics Inc.

Matrox Graphics is a leading manufacturer of graphics solutions for professional markets. In-house design expertise, top-to-bottom manufacturing, and dedicated customer support make our solutions the premier choice in industries that require stable, high-reliability products. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with representation and offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit http://www.matrox.com/graphics or contact graphics(at)matrox(dot)com.

Matrox and Matrox product names are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Matrox Electronic Systems, Ltd. and/or Matrox Graphics Inc. in Canada and/or other countries.

All other company and product names are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebvideo_wall_boards/amx_controller_systems/prweb10355909.htm