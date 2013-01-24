GuildQuality Names Pella Certified Contractor Service Excellence Award Winners

Distinction recognizes PCCs who deliver an exceptional customer experience.

GuildQuality, the leading provider of customer satisfaction surveying and performance reporting for the construction industry, announced winners of the Pella Certified Contractor Service Excellence Award. The distinction recognizes Pella Certified Contractors (PCCs) who deliver an exceptional customer experience.

GuildQuality and Pella jointly selected this year's winners. The companies chosen achieved a greater than 90 percent recommendation rate on their customer satisfaction surveys.

Congratulations to the following Service Excellence Award winners:

Window Nation - Glen Burnie, MD

BACK Construction, Inc. - Lexington, KY

Craftsman's Choice - Zimmerman, MN

Normandy Remodeling - Hinsdale, IL

LaPelusa Home Improvements, Inc. - Niles, IL

Swanson Installations - Geneva, IL

Navco Windows & Doors - Watervliet, NY

Ken Spears Construction - DeKalb, IL

Penn Contractors, Inc. - Emmaus, PA

J & J Construction - Aurora, IL

Synergy Builders - West Chicago, IL

Paragon Construction Company - Midlothian, VA

“Pella values quality service and quality products. Our PCC program is designed to support an elite community of contractors dedicated to providing customers with an outstanding service experience,” said Chris Dana, Trade Marketing Manager for Pella Corporation. “Pella congratulates the Service Excellence Award winners for achieving this highly respected, prestigious honor for their work in serving customers.”

“This years' Service Excellence Award winners distinguished themselves from the pack of impressive PCCs by delivering exceptional customer service and achieving high customer recommendation rates,” said Mark Miles, Chief Operating Officer for GuildQuality. “In our industry, word-of-mouth marketing is incredibly important, and a 90 percent recommendation rate is hard to come by. These businesses definitely deserve recognition for their outstanding performance.”

About Pella:

Pella Corporation is a leader in designing, testing, manufacturing and installing quality windows and doors for new construction, remodeling and replacement applications.

As a family-owned and professionally managed privately held company, Pella is known for its 87-year history of making innovative products, providing quality service and delivering on customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Pella, Iowa, the company is committed to incorporating new technologies, increasing productivity and practicing environmental stewardship to create satisfied customers.

For more information on energy-efficient Pella® windows, patio doors and entry door systems, visit http://www.pella.com and http://professional.pella.com/.

About GuildQuality:

The nation's best contractors, remodelers, and home builders rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying, performance reporting, and marketing resources to help them deliver exceptional service, and to articulate the quality of their work to prospective customers. For more information, visit http://www.guildquality.com/.

