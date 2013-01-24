JW Marriott San Antonio Invites Couples to a Valentine's Escape in the Texas Hill Country

Ultimate Romance Packages available at award-winning San Antonio resort.

Escape to the picturesque Texas Hill County and celebrate love with a romantic stay at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, a Travel + Leisure's 2012 T+L 500 World's Best Hotel. Nestled within rolling hills and 600 acres of lush Hill Country landscape, the resort offers the ideal setting for a special Valentine's getaway. With a variety of options to choose from, couples can tailor their visit to fit their desires. Guests can relax together with a round of golf at TPC San Antonio or enjoy a romantic day of pampering at the world-class Lantana Spa.

Guests and visitors alike can experience a gourmet dinner at Cibolo Moon, the resort's main restaurant, or 18 Oaks, the resort's steakhouse located in the golf clubhouse. Cibolo Moon will feature a special Valentine's Day menu for $75 per couple or $40 per person with smaller portions including grilled oysters wrapped in house cured bacon, a 10-ounce filet with honey-jalap100eño diver scallops, dark chocolate pecan pot de crème and cream cheese pound cake in addition to the regular menu, which is brimming with Texas flavors and unique dishes. The special Valentine's Day menu at 18 Oaks is a la carte and includes mussels in white wine and garlic with house cut French fries, hand rolled potato gnocchi in white truffles and butter as well as an assortment of wine by the glass, half bottle and bottle. Diners are encouraged to make a reservation before Valentine's Day at 210.276.2500.

Guests and visitors can also take advantage of the special offerings at Lantana Spa. During the Valentine's week (Feb. 11 – 17) the His and Her Spa Special is available for $300 per couple. It includes a 50-minute massage treatment for two, Express Manicures or Pedicures and two glasses of champagne. The busy bachelorette can indulge in the Single and Still Fabulous Special. This offer is available Feb. 9 – 15 and includes a 50-minute Swedish Massage and an Express Facial for $190 per person. Lantana is also offering a 10 percent discount on all couple's treatments throughout the month of February. To request an appointment at Lantana, call 210.276.2300.

For those wishing for a true Hill Country romantic getaway, the JW Marriott San Antonio has a variety of great hotel deals:

The Ultimate Romance Package is the perfect choice for couples seeking a total escape. For $499, guests will be greeted upon arrival with a bottle of champagne, stay one night in an elegant deluxe guest room, enjoy breakfast for two, have their choice of any of any 50-minute massage at the resort's luxurious, 26,000-square-foot Lantana Spa and a $50 meal credit. Amenities also include late checkout and valet parking. Reserve at http://www.marriott.com/SATJW.

The JW Hill Country Valentine's Romance Package is the ideal option for couples that just want to get away. Guests will stay one night a spacious executive suite and enjoy a delicious continental breakfast for two daily at Cibolo Moon plus a $100 resort credit, late checkout and valet parking for $499. Use code LUV to reserve at http://www.marriott.com/SATJW.

The Experience Couples Spa Package is a fabulous option for those who need a winter recharge. For $399, guests will stay one night in a beautiful deluxe guest rooms, enjoy breakfast for two, and experience a luxurious 50-minute massage in Lantana Spa for two guests. Between treatments guests can relax in the spa's heated lagoon-like pool, treat themselves to one of the healthy refreshments at the Replenish Spa Bistro or find the perfect gift at the spa's boutique. Use code ES8 to reserve at http://www.marriott.com/SATJW.

