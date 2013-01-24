CERTPOINT Systems Client SONIC Joins The Learning Technologies Conference To Share Success In Mobile Performance Support

Stephany Wilson, E-Learning Manager of SONIC, America's largest chain of drive-in restaurants, showcases how to deliver effective mobile learning nationwide on Tuesday 29 January, 15.30-16.30, Conference Hall, Olympia 2, London.

Global learning technologies innovator CERTPOINT Systems continues its tradition of showcasing innovative clients at this year's Learning Technologies Conference - Europe's leading L&D forum.

Following a succession of leadership presentations from L'Oréal, Toyota, Stanley Black & Decker, and Techtronic Industries, for 2013 CERTPOINT Systems invites America's largest chain of drive-in restaurants, SONIC, to share its success in mobile performance support. SONIC has over 3,500 drive-ins coast to coast and serves approximately three million customers every day.

SONIC's Stephany Wilson will share experience in providing information and performance support across a nationwide franchise and describe steps recently taken to provide managers with time sensitive product and brand information.

Presentation: Mobile performance support: How smart mobility puts knowledge at your fingertips

Date: Tuesday 29 January, 15.30-16.30

Venue: Conference Hall, Olympia 2, London

CERTPOINT Systems will be hosting stand 7 at the show, with live demonstrations of the award-winning LMS CERTPOINTVLS 8.0 and mobile sales enhancement platform K-Tango.

About The Learning Technologies Conference

For over a decade, Learning Technologies (now in association with Learning and Skills) has been Europe's leading conference for organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work.

http://www.learningtechnologies.co.uk/conference/

About CERTPOINT Systems Inc

CERTPOINT Systems is an award-winning global learning technologies Innovator. Its all-in-one learning management systems are used by more than 1,200 organizations in 80+ countries and 40+ languages to manage performance, deliver knowledge and track business results.

Global leaders such as L'Oréal, Toyota, Honda and Stanley Black & Decker partner with CERTPOINT to arm employees and partners with the business-led knowledge they need to win and retain customers. The SaaS-based CERTPOINTVLS(TM) platform is multilingual and integrates authoring, reporting, mobile delivery and social collaboration tools into a single LMS and LCMS solution. It quickly drives productivity across the extended enterprise and deep into sales and service channels. CERTPOINTVLS is easy to use, rapid to deploy and cost effective.

Founded in 1996, CERTPOINT Systems has consistently developed and evolved the CERTPOINTVLS platform to provide clients with cutting-edge tools that incorporate the most recent developments in the rapidly changing online learning environment.

