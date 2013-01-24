Adlib Appoints Industry Veteran John Hanrahan as Principal, Life Sciences Practice

Former EMC Documentum, Global Life Sciences Advisor for Pharmaceutical, Bio-Technology and Medical Devices Industries, John Hanrahan joins Adlib as Principal of Life Sciences. Adlib helps the life sciences industry with submission-ready PDF renditions eliminate the time-consuming and error-prone PDF rendering that is prevalent in medical device and pharmaceutical organizations.

Adlib announced today the appointment of John Hanrahan as Principal, Life Sciences Practice. Based in Pennsylvania, Hanrahan will be responsible for directing the life sciences practice at Adlib to further expand the company's existing stronghold for document transformation and rendering in the Life Sciences and Healthcare markets.

Hanrahan has more than 20 years of experience as a team builder and technical evangelist, specializing in solutions and best practices for the life sciences industry, including all aspects of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

He holds an MBA in Pharmaceutical Business from University of the Sciences; the first pharmaceutical college in North America, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, and the same school attended by founding pharmaceutical giants such as Eli Lilly, Rorer, Warner-Lambert, McNeil, Burroughs, and Wyeth.

Prior to joining Adlib he spent 14 years with EMC/Documentum, where he worked with customers to create Life Sciences solutions intended to increase the efficiency across the entire product life cycle; from Drug Discovery to Regulatory Submissions and Commercialization. During that time Hanrahan also had global responsibility for a Life Sciences Advisory Council, which includes pharmaceutical, bio-technology, medical device, and health care companies.

“I'm pleased to join Adlib, which produces the industry de facto standard for creating departmental publishing solutions that are submission-ready,” said Hanrahan. “I'm eagerly anticipating working with our clients as we create a new and enhanced publishing solution for Life Sciences. I also look forward to working with our many partners such as CSC, Dassault, EMC, InfoTehna, Innovocommerce, LORENZ, Microsoft, NextDocs, OpenText, MasterControl, and Qumas, to further complement their solutions as we jointly deliver greater value to our clients.”

Adlib helps the life sciences industry improve profitability by reducing time to market and decreasing the costs inherent in regulatory publishing. Adlib submission-ready PDF renditions eliminate the time-consuming and error-prone PDF rendering that is prevalent in medical device and pharmaceutical organizations.

“John Hanrahan's extensive industry experience and impressive reputation are well known throughout the Life Sciences community,” said Peter Duff, President and CEO of Adlib. “We have enjoyed great success with many tier one life sciences organizations, such as assisting Roche Diagnostics product lifecycle to meet FDA (21 CFR Part 11) with Adlib and Microsoft SharePoint integration for automated PDF rendering and publishing. We are relying on John Hanrahan's direction to continue our dominance of the document-to-PDF industry, and to grow our business within document-intensive life sciences organizations.”

The following Pharmaceutical Companies use Adlib: Bayer Business Services GmbH, Coley Pharmaceutical GmbH, Eli Lilly, Genentech, OSI Pharmaceuticals, PAREXEL International, Pfizer Inc, Roche Diagnostics; Medical Device Manufacturers: Ethicon, GE Medical, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Synthes, Zimmer; and Healthcare Organizations: Academic Medical Center (AMC), American Cancer Society, Baxter Healthcare, Marshall Hospital, Meadville Medical Center, Maryland Health Care Commission, MedPlus, Monsanto, National Institute of Health, Procter and Gamble, Sun Healthcare Group.

Adlib is the expert in document-to-PDF transformation, providing the most accurate and scalable document-to-PDF solutions available to the world's largest organizations, improving the efficiency, quality, and control of document-intensive business processes to optimize productivity, mitigate risk, and reduce costs.

Being the trusted technology provider to Global 2000 organizations for more than decade, Adlib supports over 5,000 international companies and government organizations to help them reduce the financial exposure and risk of non-compliance with regulatory agencies, reduce IT costs by centralizing document transformation, and deliver content-to-PDF as a shared service across the enterprise.

Adlib is a Microsoft Gold Partner, a member of the PDF/A Competence Center, and an EMC Certified Solution provider.

