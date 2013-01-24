Fatemi Family Dentistry Announces New In House Dental Plan to Gaithersburg Maryland Residents

A new in house dental plan will now be available at Fatemi Family Dentistry. This allows patients with no insurance to achieve affordable dental treatment avoiding upfront costs.

Dr. Fatemi is recognized throughout Gaithersburg and Lexington Park Maryland as one of the most caring family dentist utilizing the latest in dental materials and procedures. Dr. Fatemi has always focused on his patients comfort and now is helping patients avoid upfront costs with their new in house dental plan. As of January 2013 patients who are seeking a Gaithersburg Dentist will receive dental care while avoiding paying out of pocket expenses. Dr. Fatemi's dental plan allows patients without dental insurance to receive the dental treatment needed with convenient affordable payments. To learn more visit Fatemi Family Dentistry's website or if you are a patient call the office at 310-740-2686.

"I am so excited to be able to help those who put off seeing the dentist, even when they are experiencing high levels of pain. My patients can get the dental work they need without worrying about immediate out of pocket expenses. The majority of patients I see come in only when they are in serious pain. I hope this new in house dental plan will allow my existing and new patients to come see me on a more regular basis to prevent more serious dental health issues," said Dr. Ali Fatemi. To enroll or get more information visit Gaithersburg dental plan.

For patients in search of a family dentist many turn to Dr. Fatemi for all dental care services. Dr. Fatemi provides many treatments to create a beautiful smile. When using advanced teeth whitening techniques, whiter teeth can be achieved in a matter of days. Invisalign, a popular orthodontic treatment used to straighten teeth without the need of metal braces is now easily attainable to patients with affordable monthly payments. Dr. Fatemi is among a very few dentists that provide IV sedation to their patients for general dental treatment such as root canal, extractions and any other dental procedure that the patient is receiving at the time. A patient can complete all his dental treatment in just one visit while comfortably sleeping.

To learn more regarding various dental procedures included in the dental plan such as wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, veneers, sedation dentistry, Invisalign and Lumineers visit their website. Fatemi Family Dentistry's website is fully equipped with valuable dental health information to help educate patients should any questions arise. From emergency dental to a broken tooth, patients should find the information they need to answer any dental related question. For those who learn better with visuals there are many photos to browse through as well.

Even after receiving his doctorate at Columbia School of Dental & Oral Surgery in New York, Dr. Fatemi continues to keep up with the latest in dental technology including dental implants and TMD by continuing education courses. Dr. Fatemi has also been awarded by the Academy of General Dentistry which has only been given to small number of dentists by taking over hundreds of hours of rigorous exams. Dr. Fatemi also hold a Fellowship in International Congress of Oral Implantologists, as well as the Master of College of Sedation Dentistry. For more information regarding the in-house dental plan offered by Fatemi Family Dentistry visit our website. You may also call 310-740-2686 to schedule an appointment or visit our office at 604 South Frederick Avenue Suite 209, Gaithersburg MD 20877.

