Saban & Solomon Expanded Personal Injury Law Practice Areas

Saban & Solomon, better known as SS Legal Firm is a successful Ft. Lauderdale personal Injury Lawyer firm that represents people suffering from serious personal injuries related to all catastrophic accidents. Personal injury is a term associated with two individuals when one person gets injured and they accuse another of wrong doing or negligence. To put it in layman's terms, a person suffering from physical or psychological harm due to someone else's negligence or an act of animosity is liable to claim for personal injury compensation.

The Personal Injury Law Office of Saban & Solomon have expanded their practice in the following areas: Automobile Accidents, Motorcycle Accidents, Trucking Accidents, Wrongful Death, Manufacturing Defects, Dog Bites, Cruise Ship Cases, Premise Liability, Slip & Fall Accidents, Aviation Accidents, Boating Accidents, Class Action Law Suits, Construction Accidents, Negligent Security, Nursing Home Abuse, Workers Compensation, Catastrophic Accidents, Personal Injury Cases, Brain Injuries and Spinal Cord Injuries.

With their client's best interest in mind, SS Legal Firm inform their clients about their rights and what they are entitled to recover. SS Legal firm, team of personal injury lawyer Miami provides all the legal knowledge that helps to maximize a person's recovery. From the beginning of the case to its conclusion, SS Legal firm staff will give the one on one attention that each and every case needs. With years of combined legal experience along with a track record of settlements in personal injury cases SS Legal Firm will help their clients understand their rights and obligations to strive to achieve the best possible outcome.

About SS Legal Firm - Their practices include Professional Disability and Criminal Defense, yet much credit to their excellence must go to the Fort Lauderdale personal injury practice that holds proven expertise in law matters. Practicing in Personal Injury trials of Brain and Spinal Cord Injuries caused by a car, truck or motorcycle accidents, SS Legal firm has dealt with complex cases in an efficient and effective manner. SS Legal firm has proved its determination among the most dependable law firms being always one step ahead in serving for the maximum interest of its clients and in the streak, SS Legal firm has been persistently making laudable efforts towards safeguarding their rights. The firm is highly determined, dedicated, and committed to offer you the best law related services in the industry. It also holds vast experience in representing big corporations and individuals in their legal affairs with the help of well-rehearsed Miami personal injury attorney among others.

“Our main aim is to represent the acre of our clients with complete dedication, commitment and diligence coupled with our hard work. Our Miami personal injury lawyers always ensure to understand all specific needs of our client to further fulfill it with complete determination.” said Mr. Saban.

The Law Office of Saban & Solomon has successfully represented personal injury clients throughout the State of Florida. They provide an initial free consultation without obligation and offer their legal services in all metropolitan cities in Florida including Miami, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Dade and Broward County and more.

