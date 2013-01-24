CSI Academy of Florida to Attend Florida Sherrifs Association Winter Conference 2013

CSI Academy of Florida, the countries premiere hands-on crime scene investigation training center, will be exhibiting at the Florida Sheriffs Association Winter Conference in Miramar, Fl. CSI Academy just opened registration for it's first 40-hour Introduction to Crime Scene Processing program specifically for law enforcement professionals and will have FSA specific discounts available at the event.

The CSI Academy of Florida is happy to announce they will be exhibiting at the FSA Winter Conference at the Sandestin Golf and Beach resort in Miramar, Fl from January 27th-30th. The conference, with a focus on technical training, is a perfect fit for the CSI Academy to launch its first week-long Introduction to Crime Scene Processing course specifically for law enforcement personnel. The course runs from Feb 25th-March 1st. Deep discounts on upcoming training courses at CSI Academy of Florida will be available for attendees who stop by booth #600.

CSI Academy's Director, Mike Thompson, retired Special Operations Bureau Lieutenant at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office will be attending the conference and offering attendees significant discounts on CSI Academy's upcoming 40-hour Introduction to Crime Scene Processing program which kicks off Feb 25th. Sheriffs and other law enforcement personnel who stop by booth #600 can pick up a certificate that will save them hundreds of dollars on the week long course. This discount will not be made available on the website and will be specific to FSA conference attendees.

In addition to the Introduction to Crime Scene Processing Course (40 hours), CSI Academy of Florida is also offering a 300 hour, 7 week professional course. Both courses will also be offered on an evening schedule for people who are working full time. Regular classes begin in March 2013. You can contact CSI Academy of Florida by calling 386.518.6300 or by visiting our website at http://www.csiacademyflorida.com.

