American LegalNet is Proud to Announce the Next Version of Smart Dockets™ Website and iPad/iPhone App

American LegalNet, the leading provider for “Desktop to Courthouse” legal workflow solutions designed to offer an innovative platform for law firms to minimize risk, increase efficiency, and reduce costs, announced today the latest release of Smart Dockets™. Smart Dockets provides attorneys and legal assistants with the ability to calculate critical dates and deadlines using court rules anytime, anywhere with an easy to use website (http://www.SmartDockets.com) or free mobile iPhone/iPad app. (Download the app for free)

Due to the growing use of smart phones within the legal industry, Smart Dockets™ answers the collective need for key legal staff to accurately calculate and analyze upcoming rule-based deadlines. New features include the ability to filter which deadlines appear in reports or on your calendar, clearly defined authorities for each deadline, and the ability to select the jurisdiction from the Quick Date Calculator to ensure you account for every local holiday. With over 1000 free rule sets at literally at one's finger tips, ALN helps everyone meet every deadline.

“American LegalNet continues to lead the way in risk management, and now we have expanded to include mobile technology. Smart Dockets™ solves the needs of every law firm, large or small, by offering easy to use rules-based calculations, calendar appointments and reports. Smart Dockets™ is the only free mobile iPhone and iPad app and website of its kind,” said Erez Bustan, President and CEO of American LegalNet. “Serving the legal community is our business. ALN is pleased to offer free court rules to help legal professionals manage risk. ALN is proud to partner with law firm and lawyers to achieve maximum results.”

With Smart Dockets™ users simply choose a court rule set, determine the trigger (e.g. Interrogatories Served), and enter the trigger date to automatically populate rule-based deadlines. Results can easily be emailed as a report (HTML or PDF) and/or as calendar appointments, sending only the deadlines the user needs. Smart Dockets™ always keeps rules and holidays up-to-date and delivers the exact same rule sets written by ALN's staff of U.S. licensed attorneys to minimize the risk of missing a court date.

Combining Smart Dockets™ with an existing docketing solution, such as American LegalNet's award winning eDockets™ “Desktop to Courthouse” legal workflow platform, will provide law firms the security of knowing court dates and deadline are always current and always available at the desk or on-the-go.

To download the free American LegalNet Smart Dockets™ iPhone/iPad app, please visit http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/smart–dockets/id551062162?mt=8.

Or, register for free online at http://www.SmartDockets.com.

American LegalNet will be showcasing Docket Direct at LegalTech 2013 in New York City, January 29 - 31, 2013, booth #1514.

eDockets and Docket Direct demonstrations are available at the Sheraton Hotel, New York, Madison 1 Conference Suite.

To schedule a meeting, contact Richard Fine at 818-817-9228 or rfine(at)ALNCorp(dot)com.

For more information visit http://www.ALNCorp.com or call 800.293.2771.

About American LegalNet:

American LegalNet is the leading provider for “Desktop to Courthouse” legal workflow solutions delivering an innovative platform for law firms to minimize risk, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. For nearly two decades American LegalNet has offered award winning solutions to over 50% of the AmLaw 100 including the rules-based eDockets™, Forms WorkFlow®, Smart Dockets™, and eFiling Portal to automate docket calendaring, a national database of fillable court forms and documents, and efiling of required documents directly to the court. American LegalNet also provides a wide variety of professional services to maximize productivity and integration with all legal technologies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10351603.htm