ADLINK's USB DAQ Module Family Expands to Feature More Flexible and Practical Digital I/O Functionality

ADLINK Technology, Inc., a leading global provider of trusted testing and measurement products, announces its new USB-7230 and USB-7250 isolated USB digital I/O modules, enriching its USB form factor DAQ/DIO product line. Suitable for I/O expansion or portable applications, both models present an alternative evolution base to ADLINK's best-selling PCI/LPCIe-7230/7250. The enhanced integration of a high-speed frequency/event counter, digital filter, and change of state (COS) detection in a single USB module supports the flexibility and reliability requirements of high voltage control and monitoring applications.

Easy and Reliable

The USB-7230 provides 32-CH isolated digital I/O and 2-CH frequency/event counters, while the USB-7250 provides 8-CH solid-state relay output (4 form C and 4 form A), 8-CH isolated DI, and 2-CH frequency/event counters. Featuring high voltage on/off control and monitoring and isolation voltage support up to 2500 VRMS, integrated frequency/event counting and COS detection by the built-in complex programmable logic device (CPLD) occupy no CPU resources, while at the same time avoid data loss from changes in signal status. In addition, a programmable digital filter removes unexpected glitches from input channels to monitor I/O status more efficiently.

All of ADLINK's USB DAQ modules feature USB power, removable screw-down terminals for simplified connection, and a multi-functional stand for fast and easy desktop-, rail- or wall-mounting. Additionally, a lockable USB cable secures connectivity. The USB DAQ modules also simplify device ID setting with a rotary control conveniently identifying the active module in multiple-connection configurations.

“With our experience in measurement and automation, we've not only developed a primary product line, but also solutions that are flexible, reliable and easily integrated,” said Catherine Wu, senior product director of ADLINK's Measurement and Automation Product Segment.

Worry-free Configuration

ADLINK's included U-Test application is a free, ready-to-use testing program delivering easy, out-of-the-box configuration and generation of simple functions to get the platform up and running in no time, with no programming required for full data monitoring, logging, and FFT analysis. As with all ADLINK USB digital I/O devices, the USB-7230 and USB-7250 are compatible with LabVIEWTM, MATLAB®, Microsoft® Visual Studio®, and Visual Studio.NET®.

About ADLINK

ADLINK Technology provides a wide range of embedded computing products and services to the test & measurement, automation & process control, gaming, communications, medical, network security, and transportation industries. ADLINK products include PCI Express-based data acquisition and I/O; vision and motion control; and AdvancedTCA, CompactPCI, and computer-on-modules (COMs) for industrial computing. With the acquisition of Ampro Computers, Inc. and LiPPERT Embedded Computers GmbH, ADLINK also provides a wide range of Rugged by Design products, including single board computers, computer-on-modules and systems.

ADLINK strives to minimize the total cost of ownership (TCO) of its customers by providing customization and system integration services, maintaining low manufacturing costs, and extending the lifecycle of its products. ADLINK is a global company with headquarters and manufacturing in Taiwan; R&D and integration in Taiwan, China, the US, and Germany; and an extensive network of worldwide sales and support offices.

ADLINK is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-13485 and TL9000 certified, is an Associate Member of the Intel® Intelligent System Alliance, an Executive Member of PICMG, a Sponsor Member of the PXI Systems Alliance, and a Strategic Member of the AXIe Consortium. ADLINK is a publicly traded company listed on the TAIEX Taiwan Stock Exchange (stock code: 6166).

