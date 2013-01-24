LINKED2 SOFTWARE Announces Availability for its Innovative New Energy Dashboard, a Complete Solution for Energy Monitoring Ready Out of the Box for Building Automation

LINKED2 SOFTWARE announced today the Launch of the L2 Energy Monitoring Dashboard, a complete hardware and software solution that is the perfect entry level product into building automation for small and mid-sized buildings. Information at: http://www.Linked2Software.com

LINKED2 SOFTWARE, the nation's leading developer of small and mid-sized building automation products today announces the immediate availability of its L2 Energy Dashboard for monitoring facility energy usage. Dealers now have a low cost, ultra-simple method of providing a Digital Signage type service to monitor and track a building's energy usage. In addition, this new service opens up a brand new recurring revenue stream for dealers to help improve their bottom-line and retain their customers for the long term.

Another great advantage to dealers is that the Energy Dashboard is ready for immediate upgrade for HVAC, Lighting Automation and Control - with no custom Crestron coding required. End-users manage and configure all components from the Dashboard or from iPad/Android Tablets, allowing them to easily manage all their systems. "The rapidly growing building automation market presents a great opportunity for Systems Integrators, Electrical, and HVAC contractors - but poses numerous technological challenges that many were not previously willing to tackle. LINKED2 now makes it easy for such dealers to provide this service, and offers a clear profit opportunity for their business." says Richard Blackwell, President and CTO of LINKED2 SOFTWARE.

LINKED2 SOFTWARE currently supports remote monitoring and management of complex building automation systems around the U.S. This exclusive line of products and services is designed for systems integrators, electricians and HVAC contractors enabling the rapid addition of a host of customer service offerings including: Energy Monitoring, Equipment Failure Monitoring, System Alerts (via Twitter), Remote Diagnostics, Remote Management and Control, Project Management, and Trouble Call Reporting. Essentially, the L2 Web Services and Dashboard are an entire Technical Support Department all wrapped up in one easy-to-use enterprise solution.

LINKED2 SOFTWARE, LLC is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Linked2 is a Partner of Crestron Electronics headquarted in Rockleigh New Jersey http://www.Crestron.com. For additional information on the Energy Dashboard and other small and mid-sized building automation services, please visit http://www.Linked2Software.com.

