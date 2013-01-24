New Book Offers Relief to those Suffering From Chronic Pain

Psychologist argues the link between emotional trauma and physical pain in The Hidden Psychology of Pain

Chronic pain has long been an enigma in the medical world, but what if the cure could be found in the human subconscious?

In The Hidden Psychology of Pain, licensed psychologist Dr. James Alexander discusses a revolutionary new paradigm for the treatment of chronic pain- curing the pain mentally, rather than physically. In his book, Dr. Alexander reveals the hidden link between the mind and body, explaining how unconscious psychological distress affects the human body.

“The pain industry has, for the most part, got it all wrong,” says Alexander. "The truth is that physical therapy is largely ineffective when dealing with the treatment of chronic pain. It's time the healthcare industry took on board what science is indicating.”

As a traumatized car crash survivor, plagued by physical pain for nearly two decades, Dr. James Alexander has first-hand experience dealing with chronic pain. Determined to cure his constant pain, Dr. Alexander's search for lasting relief revealed the incredible link between psychological distress, such as trauma, and physical pain. As a result of his own trauma, Dr. Alexander was inspired to become a psychologist to help others who have been similarly damaged by distressing life events.

Dr. Alexander argues that contrary to popular belief, chronic pain is usually treatable.

“Most people are led to believe that the most the can hope for in regards to chronic pain is to learn to live with it,” says Dr. Alexander. “This is utterly wrong, as most people can actually overcome their pain not by ignoring it, but by understanding the psychological factors contributing to that pain.”

About the author

Dr. James Alexander is a licensed psychologist in a private clinical practice in Lismore, New South Wales. After he was nearly killed by a drink driver at the age of 18, Dr. Alexander spent 20 years living with onging pain. He hopes that revealing the link between physical pain and the human subconscious will help others heal.

