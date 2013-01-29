Encore Capital Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results on February 13th

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG, a leading consumer debt buying and recovery company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2012 on Wednesday, February 13, 2013, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the reported results.

Members of the public are invited to listen to the event via a telephone conference call line or the Internet. To access the live listen-only telephone conference call, please dial (877) 670-9781 or (408) 940-3818. To access the live webcast via the Internet, log on at the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.encorecapital.com.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference number 90236787. A replay of the conference call will also be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is a leading provider of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers, and partners with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Through its Propel Financial Services, LLC subsidiary, the Company assists property owners who are delinquent on their property taxes by structuring affordable monthly payment plans.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P SmallCap 600, and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the Company can be found at www.encorecapital.com.

Contact:

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Paul Grinberg (858) 309-6904

paul.grinberg@encorecapital.com

or

Adam Sragovicz (858) 309-9509

adam.sragovicz@encorecapital.com

SOURCE Encore Capital Group, Inc.