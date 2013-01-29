New Research Report Provides Fresh Insights on Employee Engagement

ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation GPX is pleased to announce the release of an updated "Employee Engagement Research Report: Beyond the Numbers: A Practical Approach for Individuals, Managers and Executives" published by its BlessingWhite division.

Engaged employees are actively involved and enthusiastic about their work, which ultimately produces performance results for their employers. In early 2011, BlessingWhite published a comprehensive report examining the dynamics of employee engagement around the world. The report generated a lot of interest with over 30,000 website downloads. This updated Employee Engagement Research Report, taken in mid-2012, incorporates over 7,000 online survey responses from around the world and reveals stable or rising employee engagement levels.

Key findings in the report include the following:

Engagement increases the closer you are to the top of the organization: 59% of executives surveyed reported high levels of engagement compared to 27% for clerical/administrative employees. Click to Tweet this message.

Employees who believe they have career opportunities in their organizations increased by 9% since the 2011 engagement survey. Click to Tweet this message.

While gender is not a significant factor of engagement in western economies, large gaps in engagement levels between men and women are apparent in India (43% vs. 33% - an 11 percentage points gap between genders), the Persian Gulf (+7 pts.) and South America (+7 pts.). In each case, men are more engaged than women. Click to Tweet this message.

To learn more and download a copy of the report, visit: http://www.blessingwhite.com/ee2013.

The BlessingWhite division of GP Strategies provides key expertise in leadership development and employee engagement solutions that translate business strategies into results for customers by developing more effective leaders and more engaged workforces.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation GPX is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, eLearning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information may be found at www.gpstrategies.com.

