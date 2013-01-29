American Greetings Sings Love Songs with Vinyl Notes™

Musical Messages of Affection Create Valentine's Day Memories

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is a special time each year that is dedicated to celebrating relationships and identifying unique ways to express love. Consumers are excited to surprise and delight their loved ones in order to make a lasting impression, and most often, these expressions of love are shared through a carefully selected, heartfelt greeting card. This year, card recipients will discover added bliss when the feel of an old school record player is recreated and heartwarming messages are combined with classic and popular love songs. To bring this nostalgic romance to Valentine's Day, American Greetings Corporation AM is introducing Vinyl Notes™, a new line of musically creative Valentines.

An amazing new way to celebrate the ones you love, each card in this innovative collection is designed to recreate the nostalgic feel of an old school record player. Featuring incredible paper engineering, popular love songs, and the iconic crackle and spin of vinyl, Vinyl Notes is sure to be a hit.

"We know that finding the perfect sentiment to share with loved ones can be challenging for consumers, so discovering a greeting card that brings these feelings of love to life creates incredible joy," said Carol Miller, executive director of new product concepts at American Greetings. "With both the right message and retro design of a turntable playing a famous and beloved song, Vinyl Notes greetings will surely spark love this Valentine's Day."

As the industry leader in greeting card inventions, American Greetings has introduced more than 100 new greeting card formats under the Inventions brand, offering the ultimate selection of exciting, new-to-the world ways to celebrate birthdays and other happy occasions. Incorporating brand-new twists on technology in cards with carefully written copy and celebratory artwork, the combined effect is the perfect selection of greeting cards that are sure to surprise and delight any recipient.

Consumers can find Vinyl Notes™ in addition to a great selection of fresh and inspiring cards from American Greetings, at participating drug chains, grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, as well as in American Greetings and Carlton Cards retail stores. For more information on American Greetings, please visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com. You can also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/amgreetings and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanGreetings.

About American Greetings Corporation



For more than 100 years, American Greetings Corporation AM has been a creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products that assist consumers in enhancing their relationships to create happiness, laughter and love. The Company's major greeting card lines are American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus, and other paper product offerings include DesignWare party goods and American Greetings and Plus Mark gift-wrap and boxed cards. American Greetings also has one of the largest collections of greetings on the Web, including greeting cards available at Cardstore.com and electronic greeting cards available at AmericanGreetings.com. In addition to its product lines, American Greetings also creates and licenses popular character brands through the American Greetings Properties group. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings generates annual revenue of approximately $1.7 billion, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information on the Company, visit http://corporate.americangreetings.com.

SOURCE American Greetings Corporation