CommVault Chief Operating Officer To Address Investors At The Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Annual Technology Conference

CommVault Chief Operating Officer Al Bunte will address investors at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Annual Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on February 6, 2013 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time ( 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time ).

Mr. Bunte's presentation will be webcast live and will be available for replay on the "Investor Relations" section of www.commvault.com.

About CommVault

A singular vision – a belief in a better way to address current and future data management needs – guides CommVault in the development of Singular Information Management® solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. CommVault's exclusive single-platform architecture gives companies unprecedented control over data growth, costs and risk. CommVault's Simpana® software suite of products was designed to work together seamlessly from the ground up, sharing a single code and common function set, to deliver superlative Data Protection, Archive, Replication, Search and Resource Management capabilities. More companies every day join those who have discovered the unparalleled efficiency, performance, reliability, and control only CommVault can offer. Information about CommVault is available at www.commvault.com. CommVault's corporate headquarters is located in Oceanport, New Jersey in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

