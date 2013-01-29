Noble Corporation To Participate In The Credit Suisse Energy Summit 2013

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation NE today announced that David W. Williams, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit 2013 being held at the Vail Cascade Resort in Vail, Colorado. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:35 p.m. U.S. Central Standard Time on Tuesday, February 5, 2013. A live webcast and presentation slides will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's Web site http://www.noblecorp.com. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the conclusion of the live webcast and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Noble

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 79 offshore drilling units (including five ultra-deepwater drillships and six high-specification jackup drilling rigs currently under construction), located worldwide, including in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Alaska, Mexico, Brazil, the North Sea, the Mediterranean, West Africa, the Middle East, India and Australia. Noble's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NE." Additional information on Noble Corporation is available on the Company's Web site at http://www.noblecorp.com.

SOURCE Noble Corporation