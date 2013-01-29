ñol

Webcast Alert: Kinder Morgan 2013 Analyst Conference

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 9:05 AM | 3 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- KMI KMP, KMR, EPB)

What:

2013 Kinder Morgan Analyst Conference

When:

Wednesday, January 30, 2013 @ 8:00a CST

Where:

http://www.videonewswire.com/event.asp?id=91501

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above. 

Contact:

Investor Relations (713) 369-9490

Kinder Morgan is the largest midstream and the third largest energy company in North America with a combined enterprise value of approximately $100 billion.  It owns an interest in or operates approximately 75,000 miles of pipelines and 180 terminals.  Its pipelines transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, CO2 and other products, and its terminals store petroleum products and chemicals and handle such products as ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.  Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI owns the general partner interest of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. KMP and El Paso Pipeline Partners, L.P. EPB, along with limited partner interests in KMP and EPB and shares in Kinder Morgan Management, LLC KMR.  For more information please visit www.kindermorgan.com

Minimum Requirements to listen to broadcast:
The Windows Media Player software, downloadable free from http://www.microsoft.com and at least a 56Kbps connection to the Internet. If you experience problems listening to the webcast, send an E-mail to: webcast@multivu.com.

 

SOURCE Kinder Morgan

