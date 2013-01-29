WesBanco Announces Increased Earnings

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul M. Limbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Market: WSBC), a Wheeling, West Virginia based multi-state bank holding company, today announced increased earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $49.5 million as compared to $43.8 million for 2011, representing an increase of 13.1%, while diluted earnings per share were $1.84, as compared to $1.65 per share for 2011. Net income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, was $52.1 million compared to $43.8 million for 2011, representing an increase of 18.9%, while diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, were $1.94 (non-GAAP measure), compared to $1.65 per share for 2011.
During the year, WesBanco had many accomplishments, including the acquisition of Fidelity Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"), a reduction in non-performing loans, elimination of certain unprofitable branches, growth in non-interest income, and increased loan originations and outstanding loan balances, while maintaining strong capital ratios. As of November 30, 2012, WesBanco completed the acquisition of Fidelity, a Pittsburgh-based bank. Fidelity had assets of $0.6 billion and operates 13 branches throughout the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Fidelity's assets and liabilities are included in our financial statements at fair value, and income and expense are included subsequent to the merger date.
Mr. Limbert commented, "2012 was a successful year in many ways. We are very pleased with the completion of the acquisition of Fidelity. We are very excited to work with the experienced Fidelity team in expanding our presence in Pittsburgh and offering our expanded array of products to their customers. Another major accomplishment this year was the continued improvement in credit quality resulting in our ability to reduce the provision for credit losses in each of the last five quarters. We were also able to grow loans outstanding through our loan origination efforts which provided net loan growth in 2012 of over 4.0%. Our accomplishments during 2012 have resulted in the significant improvement in our operating results and growth in net income."
Financial Condition
Total assets at December 31, 2012 increased 9.8% or $542.7 million from the prior year-end due to the acquisition of Fidelity and organic growth. Portfolio loans increased $448.4 million or 13.8% with $313.4 million from the acquisition and the remaining $135.0 million as WesBanco's originations outpaced paydowns. Separate from the Fidelity acquisition, WesBanco grew outstanding loans 4.2% from the previous year as a result of a 29.7% growth in loan originations from the prior year. The organic loan growth and declines in higher cost borrowings of $110.9 million over the last twelve months were funded by organic deposit growth and the use of other liquid assets. Deposits increased $550.4 million or 12.5% in 2012, with $455.0 million from the acquisition and $95.4 million from organic growth. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles created by the merger totaled approximately $43.5 million.
WesBanco has continued to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios even after the completion of the Fidelity acquisition. At December 31, 2012, tier I leverage was 8.67%, tier I risk-based capital was 12.82%, and total risk-based capital was 14.07%, all of which were relatively unchanged from the prior year end. Both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators. Total tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP measure) was 6.77% at December 31, 2012, a nine basis point increase from a year ago. Strong earnings and improved capital have enabled WesBanco to increase its dividend four times over the last two years totaling 29% to the current $0.18 per share, an approximate 3.2% dividend yield.
Credit Quality
WesBanco has continued to improve credit quality over the last two years. Total non-performing loans were $63.7 million or 1.73% of total loans at December 31, 2012, which represents a 26.7% decrease from $86.9 million or 2.68% at December 31 of the prior year. The 2012 ending balance includes accruing and non-accrual troubled debt restructurings ("TDR's") totaling $9.4 million related to the implementation during the quarter of a regulatory requirement for primarily mortgage, home equity and consumer loans discharged in bankruptcy, which the borrower has continued to repay after the discharge. Classified and criticized loans decreased $85.4 million or 33.1% from December 31, 2011. Sales of commercial loans during 2012 decreased non-performing loans by $9.4 million and classified and criticized loans by $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2011. Additionally, $11.3 million of non-performing commercial loans acquired in the Fidelity acquisition, with a fair value of $6.9 million, were sold concurrent with the merger in the fourth quarter.
Net charge-offs for 2012 were $22.1 million, or 0.67% of average portfolio loans, compared to $42.5 million or 1.30% for 2011. As a result of the improvement in all measures of credit quality, the provision for credit losses was $19.9 million for 2012 compared to $35.3 million for 2011. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.43% of total portfolio loans at year end; however, if the credit mark on the Fidelity loans were to be included, the allowance would approximate 1.62% of loans. After an independent review of the merger date loan portfolio, the gross loan mark of $12.6 million was similar to the amount disclosed upon announcement of the merger.
Net Interest Income, Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense
Net interest income decreased $1.0 million or 0.6% for 2012 compared to 2011 as a result of the low interest rate environment. While the average outstanding loan balances increased during 2012, these increases were not sufficient to offset the decline in average interest rates. Non-interest income increased $4.9 million or 8.2% in 2012 compared to 2011. Trust fees increased $0.9 million as assets under management continued to increase from customer initiatives of trust and investment development activities that began in the first half of 2012. Electronic banking fees increased 12.4% in 2012 due to increased transaction volumes. Net gains on sales of mortgage loans increased $0.9 million due to increased volume and higher margins on sold loans. The net loss on other real estate owned improved $1.0 million and net security gains were $2.5 million in 2012. Service charges on deposits decreased $1.5 million primarily from decreases in customer usage of overdraft lines.
Non-interest expense increased 7.0% for the year compared to 2011 partially due to restructuring and merger-related expenses of $3.9 million. Merger expenses in 2012 related to the Fidelity merger were $3.2 million, while restructuring costs associated with the closure of six branch offices were $0.7 million. Total non-interest expense would have increased 4.2% for the year without these charges. Salaries and wages increased $2.2 million in 2012 due to routine annual adjustments to compensation, increases in incentive compensation expense, and an increase in full-time equivalent employees ("FTE") of 139 primarily due to the acquisition of Fidelity. Employee benefits expense increased $4.1 million year-to-date primarily from increased pension and employee health insurance costs. Partially offsetting these increases were reduced marketing expense of $0.9 million and reduced FDIC insurance of $0.9 million.
Fourth Quarter of 2012 compared to Fourth Quarter of 2011
For the fourth quarter of 2012, net income was $12.7 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, representing an increase of 18.9%, while diluted earnings per share were $0.46 as compared to $0.40 per share for the fourth quarter of 2011. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, was $14.2 million compared to $10.6 million for 2011, representing an increase of 34.0%, while diluted earnings per share excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses were $0.52, compared to $0.40 per share for 2011.
Net income increased for the quarter primarily due to a $6.4 million decrease in the provision for credit losses as a result of improved credit quality, and a $1.3 million increase in net interest income from increased average assets due to organic loan growth in 2012 and the acquisition of Fidelity. Non-interest income increased $1.8 million due to a 10.9% increase in trust fees from growth in assets under management, higher electronic banking fees, increased gains on sale of mortgage loans, and near break-even charges on disposition of other real estate owned in the 2012 quarter. Increases in non-interest expense were due to the restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased FTEs and normal increases at WesBanco for compensation increases, while increased employee benefits were due to higher pension and employee health insurance costs.
WesBanco is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $6.1 billion, operating through 118 branch locations and 107 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. WesBanco's banking subsidiary is WesBanco Bank, Inc., headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. WesBanco also operates an insurance brokerage company, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 4
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
STATEMENT OF INCOME
December 31,
December 31,
Interest and dividend income
2012
2011
% Change
2012
2011
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 42,311
$ 42,767
(1.07%)
$ 166,656
$ 175,818
(5.21%)
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
7,677
8,862
(13.37%)
32,461
36,034
(9.92%)
Tax-exempt
3,129
3,059
2.29%
12,399
12,109
2.39%
Total interest and dividends on securities
10,806
11,921
(9.35%)
44,860
48,143
(6.82%)
Other interest income
55
52
5.77%
170
206
(17.48%)
Total interest and dividend income
53,172
54,740
(2.86%)
211,686
224,167
(5.57%)
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
395
487
(18.89%)
1,526
2,160
(29.35%)
Money market deposits
397
1,108
(64.17%)
2,183
4,802
(54.54%)
Savings deposits
168
337
(50.15%)
864
1,505
(42.59%)
Certificates of deposit
6,321
7,347
(13.96%)
26,371
31,054
(15.08%)
Total interest expense on deposits
7,281
9,279
(21.53%)
30,944
39,521
(21.70%)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
789
1,456
(45.81%)
4,473
7,199
(37.87%)
Other short-term borrowings
976
1,232
(20.78%)
4,480
4,823
(7.11%)
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
840
839
0.12%
3,438
3,259
5.49%
Total interest expense
9,886
12,806
(22.80%)
43,335
54,802
(20.92%)
Net interest income
43,286
41,934
3.22%
168,351
169,365
(0.60%)
Provision for credit losses
3,272
9,631
(66.03%)
19,874
35,311
(43.72%)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,014
32,303
23.87%
148,477
134,054
10.76%
Non-interest income
Trust fees
4,655
4,198
10.89%
18,044
17,173
5.07%
Service charges on deposits
4,565
4,638
(1.57%)
17,138
18,629
(8.00%)
Electronic banking fees
2,807
2,603
7.84%
11,336
10,088
12.37%
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,284
1,048
22.52%
4,604
4,413
4.33%
Bank-owned life insurance
870
864
0.69%
3,516
3,566
(1.40%)
Net gains on sales of mortgage loans
1,015
679
49.48%
2,876
1,977
45.47%
Net securities gains
752
865
(13.06%)
2,463
963
155.76%
Net loss on other real estate owned and other assets
(7)
(312)
97.76%
(305)
(1,290)
76.36%
Other income
1,656
1,185
39.75%
5,103
4,369
16.80%
Total non-interest income
17,597
15,768
11.60%
64,775
59,888
8.16%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
15,885
14,633
8.56%
58,913
56,673
3.95%
Employee benefits
5,924
4,456
32.94%
21,462
17,321
23.91%
Net occupancy
2,771
2,805
(1.21%)
10,905
11,255
(3.11%)
Equipment
2,604
2,193
18.74%
9,221
8,745
5.44%
Marketing
953
1,281
(25.60%)
4,235
5,142
(17.64%)
FDIC insurance
937
1,008
(7.04%)
3,899
4,768
(18.23%)
Amortization of intangible assets
570
588
(3.06%)
2,150
2,410
(10.79%)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
2,370
-
100.00%
3,888
-
100.00%
Other operating expenses
9,567
8,530
12.16%
35,447
33,981
4.31%
Total non-interest expense
41,581
35,494
17.15%
150,120
140,295
7.00%
Income before provision for income taxes
16,030
12,577
27.45%
63,132
53,647
17.68%
Provision for income taxes
3,380
1,940
74.23%
13,588
9,838
38.12%
Net Income
$ 12,650
$ 10,637
18.92%
$ 49,544
$ 43,809
13.09%
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 44,971
$ 43,581
3.19%
$ 175,027
$ 175,885
(0.49%)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.46
$ 0.40
15.00%
$ 1.84
$ 1.65
11.52%
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.46
$ 0.40
15.00%
$ 1.84
$ 1.65
11.52%
Dividends declared
$ 0.18
$ 0.16
12.50%
$ 0.70
$ 0.62
12.90%
Book value (period end)
$ 24.45
$ 23.80
2.73%
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
$ 13.34
$ 13.17
1.29%
Average common shares outstanding - basic
27,523,958
26,629,360
3.36%
26,867,227
26,614,697
0.95%
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
27,549,655
26,629,688
3.45%
26,888,847
26,615,281
1.03%
Period end common shares outstanding
29,214,660
26,629,360
9.71%
29,214,660
26,629,360
9.71%
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2012
2011
% Change
Return on average assets
0.88
%
0.81
%
8.64
%
Return on average equity
7.54
7.01
7.56
Return on average tangible equity (1)
13.68
13.32
2.70
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.40
4.80
(8.33)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.04
1.32
(21.21)
Net interest spread (2)
3.36
3.48
(3.45)
Net interest margin (2)
3.53
3.66
(3.55)
Efficiency (1) (2)
60.98
59.50
2.49
Average loans to average deposits
74.15
76.32
(2.84)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.66
1.30
(49.23)
Effective income tax rate
21.52
18.34
17.34
For the Quarter Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2012
2012
2012
2012
2011
Return on average assets
0.87
%
0.92
%
0.87
%
0.87
%
0.77
%
Return on average equity
7.36
7.83
7.45
7.54
6.61
Return on average tangible equity (1)
13.16
14.09
13.57
13.93
12.31
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.27
4.37
4.43
4.54
4.61
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.93
1.03
1.07
1.14
1.22
Net interest spread (2)
3.34
3.34
3.36
3.40
3.39
Net interest margin (2)
3.50
3.51
3.53
3.57
3.56
Efficiency (1) (2)
62.67
59.45
61.06
60.64
59.81
Average loans to average deposits
74.40
74.95
73.35
73.88
74.31
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.47
0.54
0.84
0.82
1.22
Effective income tax rate
21.09
21.16
22.33
21.56
15.42
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 3,238,556
$ 3,236,618
$ 3,133,741
$ 3,164,235
$ 2,973,352
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheets
December 31,
September 30,
September 30, 2012
Assets
2012
2011
% Change
2012
to December 31, 2012
Cash and due from banks
$ 91,716
$ 129,396
(29.12)
%
$ 97,736
(6.16)
%
Due from banks - interest bearing
33,889
10,929
210.08
18,675
81.47
Securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value
1,021,244
1,016,340
0.48
993,754
2.77
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $639,273; $621,472 and $598,854, respectively)
602,509
592,925
1.62
559,156
7.75
Total securities
1,623,753
1,609,265
0.90
1,552,910
4.56
Loans held for sale
21,903
6,084
260.01
14,225
53.98
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
1,858,345
1,685,565
10.25
1,717,241
8.22
Commercial and industrial
478,025
426,315
12.13
447,767
6.76
Residential real estate
793,702
621,383
27.73
684,016
16.04
Home equity
277,226
251,785
10.10
255,787
8.38
Consumer
280,464
254,320
10.28
248,155
13.02
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
3,687,762
3,239,368
13.84
|
3,352,966
|
9.99
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(52,699)
|
(54,810)
|
3.85
|
(53,476)
|
1.45
|
Net portfolio loans
|
3,635,063
|
3,184,558
|
14.15
|
3,299,490
|
10.17
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
88,866
|
82,204
|
8.10
|
80,176
|
10.84
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
19,354
|
19,268
|
0.45
|
19,171
|
0.95
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
324,465
|
283,150
|
14.59
|
281,570
|
15.23
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
119,671
|
110,074
|
8.72
|
112,720
|
6.17
|
Other assets
|
120,037
|
101,102
|
18.73
|
100,286
|
19.69
|
Total Assets
|
$ 6,078,717
|
$ 5,536,030
|
9.80
|
%
|
$ 5,576,959
|
9.00
|
%
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
$ 874,923
|
$ 705,415
|
24.03
|
%
|
$ 760,308
|
15.07
|
%
|
Interest bearing demand
|
831,368
|
698,113
|
19.09
|
784,748
|
5.94
|
Money market
|
847,805
|
789,037
|
7.45
|
778,121
|
8.96
|
Savings deposits
|
740,568
|
596,549
|
24.14
|
649,959
|
13.94
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,649,620
|
1,604,752
|
2.80
|
1,515,076
|
8.88
|
Total deposits
|
4,944,284
|
4,393,866
|
12.53
|
4,488,212
|
10.16
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
111,187
|
168,186
|
(33.89)
|
91,617
|
21.36
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
142,971
|
196,887
|
(27.38)
|
186,886
|
(23.50)
|
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
|
113,832
|
106,066
|
7.32
|
106,091
|
7.30
|
Total borrowings
|
367,990
|
471,139
|
(21.89)
|
384,594
|
(4.32)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
3,856
|
4,975
|
(22.49)
|
4,628
|
(16.68)
|
Other liabilities
|
48,403
|
32,260
|
50.04
|
40,203
|
20.40
|
Total Liabilities
|
5,364,533
|
4,902,240
|
9.43
|
4,917,637
|
9.09
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
|
none outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
|
29,214,660 shares; 26,633,848 shares and 26,667,739 shares issued, respectively;
|
29,214,660 shares; 26,629,360 shares and 26,665,519 shares outstanding, respectively
|
60,863
|
55,487
|
9.69
|
55,558
|
9.55
|
Capital surplus
|
241,672
|
191,679
|
26.08
|
192,159
|
25.77
|
Retained earnings
|
419,246
|
388,818
|
7.83
|
411,853
|
1.80
|
Treasury stock ( 0; 4,488 and 2,220 shares - at cost, respectively)
|
-
|
(96)
|
(100.00)
|
(44)
|
(100.00)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(6,365)
|
(902)
|
(605.65)
|
1,019
|
(724.63)
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(1,232)
|
(1,196)
|
(3.01)
|
(1,223)
|
(0.74)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
714,184
|
633,790
|
12.68
|
659,322
|
8.32
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 6,078,717
|
$ 5,536,030
|
9.80
|
%
|
$ 5,576,959
|
9.00
|
%
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 7
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance sheet and
|
net interest margin analysis
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
2012
|
2011
|
2012
|
2011
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
$ 22,277
|
0.36%
|
$ 53,005
|
0.25%
|
$ 26,865
|
0.25%
|
$ 48,723
|
0.21%
|
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|
3,463,911
|
4.86%
|
3,237,808
|
5.24%
|
3,323,078
|
5.02%
|
3,256,887
|
5.40%
|
Securities: (2)
|
Taxable
|
1,275,530
|
2.41%
|
1,246,971
|
2.84%
|
1,270,446
|
2.56%
|
1,179,458
|
3.06%
|
Tax-exempt (3)
|
340,788
|
5.65%
|
305,129
|
6.17%
|
323,885
|
5.89%
|
299,357
|
6.22%
|
Total securities
|
1,616,318
|
3.09%
|
1,552,100
|
3.50%
|
1,594,331
|
3.23%
|
1,478,815
|
3.70%
|
Other earning assets
|
17,158
|
0.82%
|
22,899
|
0.33%
|
19,621
|
0.52%
|
25,030
|
0.42%
|
Total earning assets (3)
|
5,119,664
|
4.27%
|
4,865,812
|
4.61%
|
4,963,895
|
4.40%
|
4,809,455
|
4.80%
|
Other assets
|
641,331
|
647,999
|
642,491
|
630,788
|
Total Assets
|
$ 5,760,995
|
$ 5,513,811
|
$ 5,606,386
|
$ 5,440,243
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 814,894
|
0.19%
|
$ 577,644
|
0.33%
|
$ 755,908
|
0.20%
|
$ 628,037
|
0.34%
|
Money market accounts
|
800,059
|
0.20%
|
900,494
|
0.49%
|
781,400
|
0.28%
|
792,565
|
0.61%
|
Savings deposits
|
679,646
|
0.10%
|
588,799
|
0.23%
|
645,310
|
0.13%
|
570,093
|
0.26%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,558,594
|
1.61%
|
1,609,711
|
1.81%
|
1,547,379
|
1.70%
|
1,636,753
|
1.90%
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
3,853,193
|
0.75%
|
3,676,648
|
1.00%
|
3,729,997
|
0.83%
|
3,627,448
|
1.09%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
92,264
|
3.40%
|
172,609
|
3.35%
|
130,048
|
3.44%
|
210,506
|
3.42%
|
Other borrowings
|
178,809
|
2.17%
|
204,311
|
2.39%
|
191,534
|
2.34%
|
194,768
|
2.48%
|
Junior subordinated debt
|
108,673
|
3.08%
|
106,062
|
3.14%
|
106,727
|
3.22%
|
106,050
|
3.07%
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,232,939
|
0.93%
|
4,159,630
|
1.22%
|
4,158,306
|
1.04%
|
4,138,772
|
1.32%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
802,385
|
680,637
|
751,345
|
639,837
|
Other liabilities
|
41,977
|
34,888
|
40,051
|
36,573
|
Shareholders' equity
|
683,694
|
638,656
|
656,684
|
625,061
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 5,760,995
|
$ 5,513,811
|
$ 5,606,386
|
$ 5,440,243
|
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
|
3.34%
|
3.39%
|
3.36%
|
3.48%
|
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
|
3.50%
|
3.56%
|
3.53%
|
3.66%
|
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.
|
Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $1.0 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and 2011,
|
and $4.0 million and $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.
|
(2) Average yields on available-for sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
|
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 35% for each period presented.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 8
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Interest income
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2011
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 42,311
|
$ 41,423
|
$ 40,957
|
$ 41,964
|
$ 42,767
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
7,677
|
7,722
|
8,471
|
8,590
|
8,862
|
Tax-exempt
|
3,129
|
3,113
|
3,079
|
3,079
|
3,059
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
10,806
|
10,835
|
11,550
|
11,669
|
11,921
|
Other interest income
|
55
|
30
|
38
|
47
|
52
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
53,172
|
52,288
|
52,545
|
53,680
|
54,740
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
395
|
397
|
393
|
405
|
487
|
Money market deposits
|
397
|
487
|
493
|
742
|
1,108
|
Savings deposits
|
168
|
202
|
200
|
295
|
337
|
Certificates of deposit
|
6,321
|
6,450
|
6,621
|
6,979
|
7,347
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
7,281
|
7,536
|
7,707
|
8,421
|
9,279
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
789
|
1,020
|
1,288
|
1,377
|
1,456
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
976
|
1,169
|
1,156
|
1,178
|
1,232
|
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
|
840
|
869
|
854
|
874
|
839
|
Total interest expense
|
9,886
|
10,594
|
11,005
|
11,850
|
12,806
|
Net interest income
|
43,286
|
41,694
|
41,540
|
41,830
|
41,934
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,272
|
4,497
|
5,903
|
6,202
|
9,631
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
40,014
|
37,197
|
35,637
|
35,628
|
32,303
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
4,655
|
4,379
|
4,258
|
4,753
|
4,198
|
Service charges on deposits
|
4,565
|
4,362
|
4,218
|
3,993
|
4,638
|
Electronic banking fees
|
2,807
|
2,846
|
2,920
|
2,763
|
2,603
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
1,284
|
1,131
|
1,114
|
1,075
|
1,048
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
870
|
891
|
874
|
880
|
864
|
Net gains on sales of mortgage loans
|
1,015
|
993
|
599
|
268
|
679
|
Net securities gains
|
752
|
316
|
1,294
|
100
|
865
|
Net loss on other real estate owned and other assets
|
(7)
|
(48)
|
(282)
|
32
|
(312)
|
Other income
|
1,656
|
1,092
|
899
|
1,458
|
1,185
|
Total non-interest income
|
17,597
|
15,962
|
15,894
|
15,322
|
15,768
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
15,885
|
14,758
|
13,955
|
14,315
|
14,633
|
Employee benefits
|
5,924
|
5,000
|
4,920
|
5,618
|
4,456
|
Net occupancy
|
2,771
|
2,654
|
2,703
|
2,776
|
2,805
|
Equipment
|
2,604
|
2,300
|
2,144
|
2,174
|
2,193
|
Marketing
|
953
|
795
|
1,716
|
771
|
1,281
|
FDIC insurance
|
937
|
951
|
965
|
1,045
|
1,008
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
570
|
519
|
524
|
537
|
588
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
2,370
|
1,518
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other operating expenses
|
9,567
|
8,295
|
9,157
|
8,429
|
8,530
|
Total non-interest expense
|
41,581
|
36,790
|
36,084
|
35,665
|
35,494
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
16,030
|
16,369
|
15,447
|
15,285
|
12,577
|
Provision for income taxes
|
3,380
|
3,463
|
3,449
|
3,295
|
1,940
|
Net Income
|
$ 12,650
|
$ 12,906
|
$ 11,998
|
$ 11,990
|
$ 10,637
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 44,971
|
$ 43,370
|
$ 43,197
|
$ 43,488
|
$ 43,581
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.40
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.48
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.40
|
Dividends declared
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.16
|
Book value (period end)
|
$ 24.45
|
$ 24.73
|
$ 24.34
|
$ 24.11
|
$ 23.80
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
$ 13.34
|
$ 14.17
|
$ 13.76
|
$ 13.50
|
$ 13.17
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
27,523,958
|
26,664,882
|
26,647,050
|
26,628,025
|
26,629,360
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
27,549,655
|
26,672,849
|
26,650,325
|
26,631,187
|
26,629,688
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
29,214,660
|
26,665,519
|
26,664,644
|
26,627,689
|
26,629,360
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
1,507
|
1,366
|
1,404
|
1,371
|
1,368
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 9
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Asset quality data
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2012
|
2011
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
|
$ 24,281
|
$ 24,858
|
$ 28,165
|
$ 27,900
|
$ 29,411
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
15,001
|
9,449
|
11,159
|
16,935
|
17,287
|
Other non-accrual loans
|
24,371
|
24,841
|
28,793
|
36,139
|
40,205
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
39,372
|
34,290
|
39,952
|
53,074
|
57,492
|
Total non-performing loans
|
63,653
|
59,148
|
68,117
|
80,974
|
86,903
|
Other real estate and repossessed assets
|
5,988
|
3,951
|
3,918
|
3,178
|
3,029
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 69,641
|
$ 63,099
|
$ 72,035
|
$ 84,152
|
$ 89,932
|
Past due loans (1):
|
Loans past due 30-89 days
|
$ 20,843
|
$ 17,332
|
$ 15,117
|
$ 15,034
|
$ 19,888
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
5,294
|
3,560
|
3,639
|
3,146
|
5,135
|
Total past due loans
|
$ 26,137
|
$ 20,892
|
$ 18,756
|
$ 18,180
|
$ 25,023
|
Criticized and classified loans (2):
|
Criticized loans
|
$ 86,777
|
$ 102,792
|
$ 122,854
|
$ 129,312
|
$ 141,195
|
Classified loans
|
85,960
|
94,613
|
100,436
|
107,757
|
116,973
|
Total criticized and classified loans
|
$ 172,737
|
$ 197,405
|
$ 223,290
|
$ 237,069
|
$ 258,168
|
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
|
0.57
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
0.47
|
%
|
0.61
|
%
|
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
|
0.14
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
0.16
|
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
|
1.73
|
1.76
|
2.08
|
2.51
|
2.68
|
Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other
|
real estate and repossessed assets
|
1.89
|
1.88
|
2.20