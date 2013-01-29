WesBanco Announces Increased Earnings

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul M. Limbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Market: WSBC), a Wheeling, West Virginia based multi-state bank holding company, today announced increased earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, net income was $49.5 million as compared to $43.8 million for 2011, representing an increase of 13.1%, while diluted earnings per share were $1.84, as compared to $1.65 per share for 2011. Net income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, was $52.1 million compared to $43.8 million for 2011, representing an increase of 18.9%, while diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, were $1.94 (non-GAAP measure), compared to $1.65 per share for 2011.

During the year, WesBanco had many accomplishments, including the acquisition of Fidelity Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"), a reduction in non-performing loans, elimination of certain unprofitable branches, growth in non-interest income, and increased loan originations and outstanding loan balances, while maintaining strong capital ratios. As of November 30, 2012, WesBanco completed the acquisition of Fidelity, a Pittsburgh-based bank. Fidelity had assets of $0.6 billion and operates 13 branches throughout the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Fidelity's assets and liabilities are included in our financial statements at fair value, and income and expense are included subsequent to the merger date.

Mr. Limbert commented, "2012 was a successful year in many ways. We are very pleased with the completion of the acquisition of Fidelity. We are very excited to work with the experienced Fidelity team in expanding our presence in Pittsburgh and offering our expanded array of products to their customers. Another major accomplishment this year was the continued improvement in credit quality resulting in our ability to reduce the provision for credit losses in each of the last five quarters. We were also able to grow loans outstanding through our loan origination efforts which provided net loan growth in 2012 of over 4.0%. Our accomplishments during 2012 have resulted in the significant improvement in our operating results and growth in net income."

Financial Condition

Total assets at December 31, 2012 increased 9.8% or $542.7 million from the prior year-end due to the acquisition of Fidelity and organic growth. Portfolio loans increased $448.4 million or 13.8% with $313.4 million from the acquisition and the remaining $135.0 million as WesBanco's originations outpaced paydowns. Separate from the Fidelity acquisition, WesBanco grew outstanding loans 4.2% from the previous year as a result of a 29.7% growth in loan originations from the prior year. The organic loan growth and declines in higher cost borrowings of $110.9 million over the last twelve months were funded by organic deposit growth and the use of other liquid assets. Deposits increased $550.4 million or 12.5% in 2012, with $455.0 million from the acquisition and $95.4 million from organic growth. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles created by the merger totaled approximately $43.5 million.

WesBanco has continued to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios even after the completion of the Fidelity acquisition. At December 31, 2012, tier I leverage was 8.67%, tier I risk-based capital was 12.82%, and total risk-based capital was 14.07%, all of which were relatively unchanged from the prior year end. Both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators. Total tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP measure) was 6.77% at December 31, 2012, a nine basis point increase from a year ago. Strong earnings and improved capital have enabled WesBanco to increase its dividend four times over the last two years totaling 29% to the current $0.18 per share, an approximate 3.2% dividend yield.

Credit Quality

WesBanco has continued to improve credit quality over the last two years. Total non-performing loans were $63.7 million or 1.73% of total loans at December 31, 2012, which represents a 26.7% decrease from $86.9 million or 2.68% at December 31 of the prior year. The 2012 ending balance includes accruing and non-accrual troubled debt restructurings ("TDR's") totaling $9.4 million related to the implementation during the quarter of a regulatory requirement for primarily mortgage, home equity and consumer loans discharged in bankruptcy, which the borrower has continued to repay after the discharge. Classified and criticized loans decreased $85.4 million or 33.1% from December 31, 2011. Sales of commercial loans during 2012 decreased non-performing loans by $9.4 million and classified and criticized loans by $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2011. Additionally, $11.3 million of non-performing commercial loans acquired in the Fidelity acquisition, with a fair value of $6.9 million, were sold concurrent with the merger in the fourth quarter.

Net charge-offs for 2012 were $22.1 million, or 0.67% of average portfolio loans, compared to $42.5 million or 1.30% for 2011. As a result of the improvement in all measures of credit quality, the provision for credit losses was $19.9 million for 2012 compared to $35.3 million for 2011. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.43% of total portfolio loans at year end; however, if the credit mark on the Fidelity loans were to be included, the allowance would approximate 1.62% of loans. After an independent review of the merger date loan portfolio, the gross loan mark of $12.6 million was similar to the amount disclosed upon announcement of the merger.

Net Interest Income, Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Net interest income decreased $1.0 million or 0.6% for 2012 compared to 2011 as a result of the low interest rate environment. While the average outstanding loan balances increased during 2012, these increases were not sufficient to offset the decline in average interest rates. Non-interest income increased $4.9 million or 8.2% in 2012 compared to 2011. Trust fees increased $0.9 million as assets under management continued to increase from customer initiatives of trust and investment development activities that began in the first half of 2012. Electronic banking fees increased 12.4% in 2012 due to increased transaction volumes. Net gains on sales of mortgage loans increased $0.9 million due to increased volume and higher margins on sold loans. The net loss on other real estate owned improved $1.0 million and net security gains were $2.5 million in 2012. Service charges on deposits decreased $1.5 million primarily from decreases in customer usage of overdraft lines.

Non-interest expense increased 7.0% for the year compared to 2011 partially due to restructuring and merger-related expenses of $3.9 million. Merger expenses in 2012 related to the Fidelity merger were $3.2 million, while restructuring costs associated with the closure of six branch offices were $0.7 million. Total non-interest expense would have increased 4.2% for the year without these charges. Salaries and wages increased $2.2 million in 2012 due to routine annual adjustments to compensation, increases in incentive compensation expense, and an increase in full-time equivalent employees ("FTE") of 139 primarily due to the acquisition of Fidelity. Employee benefits expense increased $4.1 million year-to-date primarily from increased pension and employee health insurance costs. Partially offsetting these increases were reduced marketing expense of $0.9 million and reduced FDIC insurance of $0.9 million.

Fourth Quarter of 2012 compared to Fourth Quarter of 2011

For the fourth quarter of 2012, net income was $12.7 million compared to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, representing an increase of 18.9%, while diluted earnings per share were $0.46 as compared to $0.40 per share for the fourth quarter of 2011. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, was $14.2 million compared to $10.6 million for 2011, representing an increase of 34.0%, while diluted earnings per share excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses were $0.52, compared to $0.40 per share for 2011.

Net income increased for the quarter primarily due to a $6.4 million decrease in the provision for credit losses as a result of improved credit quality, and a $1.3 million increase in net interest income from increased average assets due to organic loan growth in 2012 and the acquisition of Fidelity. Non-interest income increased $1.8 million due to a 10.9% increase in trust fees from growth in assets under management, higher electronic banking fees, increased gains on sale of mortgage loans, and near break-even charges on disposition of other real estate owned in the 2012 quarter. Increases in non-interest expense were due to the restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased FTEs and normal increases at WesBanco for compensation increases, while increased employee benefits were due to higher pension and employee health insurance costs.

WesBanco is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $6.1 billion, operating through 118 branch locations and 107 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. WesBanco's banking subsidiary is WesBanco Bank, Inc., headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia. WesBanco also operates an insurance brokerage company, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

Forward-looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2012, June 30, 2012 and September 30, 2012 respectively, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Fidelity may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Fidelity may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Fidelity may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; internet hacking; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 4 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2012

2011

% Change

2012

2011

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 42,311

$ 42,767

(1.07%)

$ 166,656

$ 175,818

(5.21%)

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 7,677

8,862

(13.37%)

32,461

36,034

(9.92%)



Tax-exempt 3,129

3,059

2.29%

12,399

12,109

2.39%





Total interest and dividends on securities 10,806

11,921

(9.35%)

44,860

48,143

(6.82%)

Other interest income 55

52

5.77%

170

206

(17.48%) Total interest and dividend income 53,172

54,740

(2.86%)

211,686

224,167

(5.57%) Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 395

487

(18.89%)

1,526

2,160

(29.35%)

Money market deposits 397

1,108

(64.17%)

2,183

4,802

(54.54%)

Savings deposits 168

337

(50.15%)

864

1,505

(42.59%)

Certificates of deposit 6,321

7,347

(13.96%)

26,371

31,054

(15.08%)





Total interest expense on deposits 7,281

9,279

(21.53%)

30,944

39,521

(21.70%)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 789

1,456

(45.81%)

4,473

7,199

(37.87%)

Other short-term borrowings 976

1,232

(20.78%)

4,480

4,823

(7.11%)

Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts 840

839

0.12%

3,438

3,259

5.49%





Total interest expense 9,886

12,806

(22.80%)

43,335

54,802

(20.92%) Net interest income 43,286

41,934

3.22%

168,351

169,365

(0.60%)

Provision for credit losses 3,272

9,631

(66.03%)

19,874

35,311

(43.72%) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,014

32,303

23.87%

148,477

134,054

10.76% Non-interest income























Trust fees 4,655

4,198

10.89%

18,044

17,173

5.07%

Service charges on deposits 4,565

4,638

(1.57%)

17,138

18,629

(8.00%)

Electronic banking fees 2,807

2,603

7.84%

11,336

10,088

12.37%

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,284

1,048

22.52%

4,604

4,413

4.33%

Bank-owned life insurance 870

864

0.69%

3,516

3,566

(1.40%)

Net gains on sales of mortgage loans 1,015

679

49.48%

2,876

1,977

45.47%

Net securities gains 752

865

(13.06%)

2,463

963

155.76%

Net loss on other real estate owned and other assets (7)

(312)

97.76%

(305)

(1,290)

76.36%

Other income 1,656

1,185

39.75%

5,103

4,369

16.80%





Total non-interest income 17,597

15,768

11.60%

64,775

59,888

8.16% Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 15,885

14,633

8.56%

58,913

56,673

3.95%

Employee benefits 5,924

4,456

32.94%

21,462

17,321

23.91%

Net occupancy 2,771

2,805

(1.21%)

10,905

11,255

(3.11%)

Equipment 2,604

2,193

18.74%

9,221

8,745

5.44%

Marketing 953

1,281

(25.60%)

4,235

5,142

(17.64%)

FDIC insurance 937

1,008

(7.04%)

3,899

4,768

(18.23%)

Amortization of intangible assets 570

588

(3.06%)

2,150

2,410

(10.79%)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 2,370

-

100.00%

3,888

-

100.00%

Other operating expenses 9,567

8,530

12.16%

35,447

33,981

4.31%





Total non-interest expense 41,581

35,494

17.15%

150,120

140,295

7.00% Income before provision for income taxes 16,030

12,577

27.45%

63,132

53,647

17.68%

Provision for income taxes 3,380

1,940

74.23%

13,588

9,838

38.12% Net Income $ 12,650

$ 10,637

18.92%

$ 49,544

$ 43,809

13.09%





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 44,971

$ 43,581

3.19%

$ 175,027

$ 175,885

(0.49%)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.46

$ 0.40

15.00%

$ 1.84

$ 1.65

11.52% Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.40

15.00%

$ 1.84

$ 1.65

11.52% Dividends declared $ 0.18

$ 0.16

12.50%

$ 0.70

$ 0.62

12.90% Book value (period end)











$ 24.45

$ 23.80

2.73% Tangible book value (period end) (1)











$ 13.34

$ 13.17

1.29% Average common shares outstanding - basic 27,523,958

26,629,360

3.36%

26,867,227

26,614,697

0.95% Average common shares outstanding - diluted 27,549,655

26,629,688

3.45%

26,888,847

26,615,281

1.03% Period end common shares outstanding 29,214,660

26,629,360

9.71%

29,214,660

26,629,360

9.71%





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

























Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Year Ended















December 31,















2012

2011

% Change

















































Return on average assets







0.88 % 0.81 % 8.64 %











Return on average equity







7.54

7.01

7.56













Return on average tangible equity (1)





13.68

13.32

2.70













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.40

4.80

(8.33)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.04

1.32

(21.21)













Net interest spread (2)







3.36

3.48

(3.45)













Net interest margin (2)







3.53

3.66

(3.55)













Efficiency (1) (2)









60.98

59.50

2.49













Average loans to average deposits





74.15

76.32

(2.84)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.66

1.30

(49.23)













Effective income tax rate







21.52

18.34

17.34









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

















2012

2012

2012

2012

2011









































Return on average assets







0.87 % 0.92 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 0.77 %



Return on average equity







7.36

7.83

7.45

7.54

6.61





Return on average tangible equity (1)





13.16

14.09

13.57

13.93

12.31





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.27

4.37

4.43

4.54

4.61





Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.93

1.03

1.07

1.14

1.22





Net interest spread (2)







3.34

3.34

3.36

3.40

3.39





Net interest margin (2)







3.50

3.51

3.53

3.57

3.56





Efficiency (1) (2)









62.67

59.45

61.06

60.64

59.81





Average loans to average deposits





74.40

74.95

73.35

73.88

74.31





Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.47

0.54

0.84

0.82

1.22





Effective income tax rate







21.09

21.16

22.33

21.56

15.42





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 3,238,556

$ 3,236,618

$ 3,133,741

$ 3,164,235

$ 2,973,352









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























WESBANCO, INC.



















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)















% Change

Balance sheets

December 31,





September 30, September 30, 2012

Assets



2012

2011

% Change

2012 to December 31, 2012

Cash and due from banks

$ 91,716

$ 129,396

(29.12) % $ 97,736 (6.16) % Due from banks - interest bearing

33,889

10,929

210.08

18,675 81.47

Securities:























Available-for-sale, at fair value

1,021,244

1,016,340

0.48

993,754 2.77



Held-to-maturity (fair values of $639,273; $621,472 and $598,854, respectively)

602,509

592,925

1.62

559,156 7.75



Total securities

1,623,753

1,609,265

0.90

1,552,910 4.56

Loans held for sale

21,903

6,084

260.01

14,225 53.98

Portfolio loans:





















Commercial real estate

1,858,345

1,685,565

10.25

1,717,241 8.22



Commercial and industrial

478,025

426,315

12.13

447,767 6.76



Residential real estate

793,702

621,383

27.73

684,016 16.04



Home equity

277,226

251,785

10.10

255,787 8.38



Consumer

280,464

254,320

10.28

248,155 13.02

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

3,687,762

3,239,368

13.84

3,352,966 9.99

Allowance for loan losses

(52,699)

(54,810)

3.85

(53,476) 1.45



Net portfolio loans

3,635,063

3,184,558

14.15

3,299,490 10.17

Premises and equipment, net

88,866

82,204

8.10

80,176 10.84

Accrued interest receivable

19,354

19,268

0.45

19,171 0.95

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

324,465

283,150

14.59

281,570 15.23

Bank-owned life insurance

119,671

110,074

8.72

112,720 6.17

Other assets

120,037

101,102

18.73

100,286 19.69

Total Assets

$ 6,078,717

$ 5,536,030

9.80 % $ 5,576,959 9.00 %



























Liabilities



















Deposits:























Non-interest bearing demand

$ 874,923

$ 705,415

24.03 % $ 760,308 15.07 %

Interest bearing demand

831,368

698,113

19.09

784,748 5.94



Money market

847,805

789,037

7.45

778,121 8.96



Savings deposits

740,568

596,549

24.14

649,959 13.94



Certificates of deposit

1,649,620

1,604,752

2.80

1,515,076 8.88



Total deposits

4,944,284

4,393,866

12.53

4,488,212 10.16

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

111,187

168,186

(33.89)

91,617 21.36

Other short-term borrowings

142,971

196,887

(27.38)

186,886 (23.50)

Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

113,832

106,066

7.32

106,091 7.30



Total borrowings

367,990

471,139

(21.89)

384,594 (4.32)

Accrued interest payable

3,856

4,975

(22.49)

4,628 (16.68)

Other liabilities

48,403

32,260

50.04

40,203 20.40

Total Liabilities

5,364,533

4,902,240

9.43

4,917,637 9.09





























Shareholders' Equity



















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;





















none outstanding

-

-

-

- -

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;





















29,214,660 shares; 26,633,848 shares and 26,667,739 shares issued, respectively;





















29,214,660 shares; 26,629,360 shares and 26,665,519 shares outstanding, respectively

60,863

55,487

9.69

55,558 9.55

Capital surplus

241,672

191,679

26.08

192,159 25.77

Retained earnings

419,246

388,818

7.83

411,853 1.80

Treasury stock ( 0; 4,488 and 2,220 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

(96)

(100.00)

(44) (100.00)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,365)

(902)

(605.65)

1,019 (724.63)

Deferred benefits for directors

(1,232)

(1,196)

(3.01)

(1,223) (0.74)

Total Shareholders' Equity

714,184

633,790

12.68

659,322 8.32

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 6,078,717

$ 5,536,030

9.80 % $ 5,576,959 9.00 %





























WESBANCO, INC.



























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





















Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

























Average balance sheet and



























net interest margin analysis





Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,









2012 2011

2012 2011









Average Average

Average Average

Average Average

Average Average Assets







Balance Rate

Balance Rate

Balance Rate

Balance Rate Due from banks - interest bearing



$ 22,277 0.36%

$ 53,005 0.25%

$ 26,865 0.25%

$ 48,723 0.21% Loans, net of unearned income (1)



3,463,911 4.86%

3,237,808 5.24%

3,323,078 5.02%

3,256,887 5.40% Securities: (2)





























Taxable







1,275,530 2.41%

1,246,971 2.84%

1,270,446 2.56%

1,179,458 3.06% Tax-exempt (3)







340,788 5.65%

305,129 6.17%

323,885 5.89%

299,357 6.22% Total securities







1,616,318 3.09%

1,552,100 3.50%

1,594,331 3.23%

1,478,815 3.70% Other earning assets







17,158 0.82%

22,899 0.33%

19,621 0.52%

25,030 0.42% Total earning assets (3)



5,119,664 4.27%

4,865,812 4.61%

4,963,895 4.40%

4,809,455 4.80% Other assets







641,331



647,999



642,491



630,788

Total Assets







$ 5,760,995



$ 5,513,811



$ 5,606,386



$ 5,440,243

































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Interest bearing demand deposits



$ 814,894 0.19%

$ 577,644 0.33%

$ 755,908 0.20%

$ 628,037 0.34% Money market accounts





800,059 0.20%

900,494 0.49%

781,400 0.28%

792,565 0.61% Savings deposits







679,646 0.10%

588,799 0.23%

645,310 0.13%

570,093 0.26% Certificates of deposit





1,558,594 1.61%

1,609,711 1.81%

1,547,379 1.70%

1,636,753 1.90% Total interest bearing deposits



3,853,193 0.75%

3,676,648 1.00%

3,729,997 0.83%

3,627,448 1.09% Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



92,264 3.40%

172,609 3.35%

130,048 3.44%

210,506 3.42% Other borrowings







178,809 2.17%

204,311 2.39%

191,534 2.34%

194,768 2.48% Junior subordinated debt





108,673 3.08%

106,062 3.14%

106,727 3.22%

106,050 3.07% Total interest bearing liabilities



4,232,939 0.93%

4,159,630 1.22%

4,158,306 1.04%

4,138,772 1.32% Non-interest bearing demand deposits



802,385



680,637



751,345



639,837

Other liabilities







41,977



34,888



40,051



36,573

Shareholders' equity







683,694



638,656



656,684



625,061

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 5,760,995



$ 5,513,811



$ 5,606,386



$ 5,440,243

Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.34%



3.39%



3.36%



3.48% Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.50%



3.56%



3.53%



3.66%































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.











Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $1.0 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and 2011,





and $4.0 million and $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.













(2) Average yields on available-for sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.













(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 35% for each period presented.













WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



















Quarter Ended Statement of Income Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, Interest income 2012

2012

2012

2012

2011 Loans, including fees $ 42,311

$ 41,423

$ 40,957

$ 41,964

$ 42,767 Interest and dividends on securities:

















Taxable 7,677

7,722

8,471

8,590

8,862 Tax-exempt 3,129

3,113

3,079

3,079

3,059 Total interest and dividends on securities 10,806

10,835

11,550

11,669

11,921 Other interest income 55

30

38

47

52 Total interest and dividend income 53,172

52,288

52,545

53,680

54,740 Interest expense

















Interest bearing demand deposits 395

397

393

405

487 Money market deposits 397

487

493

742

1,108 Savings deposits 168

202

200

295

337 Certificates of deposit 6,321

6,450

6,621

6,979

7,347 Total interest expense on deposits 7,281

7,536

7,707

8,421

9,279 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 789

1,020

1,288

1,377

1,456 Other short-term borrowings 976

1,169

1,156

1,178

1,232 Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts 840

869

854

874

839 Total interest expense 9,886

10,594

11,005

11,850

12,806 Net interest income 43,286

41,694

41,540

41,830

41,934 Provision for credit losses 3,272

4,497

5,903

6,202

9,631 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,014

37,197

35,637

35,628

32,303 Non-interest income

















Trust fees 4,655

4,379

4,258

4,753

4,198 Service charges on deposits 4,565

4,362

4,218

3,993

4,638 Electronic banking fees 2,807

2,846

2,920

2,763

2,603 Net securities brokerage revenue 1,284

1,131

1,114

1,075

1,048 Bank-owned life insurance 870

891

874

880

864 Net gains on sales of mortgage loans 1,015

993

599

268

679 Net securities gains 752

316

1,294

100

865 Net loss on other real estate owned and other assets (7)

(48)

(282)

32

(312) Other income 1,656

1,092

899

1,458

1,185 Total non-interest income 17,597

15,962

15,894

15,322

15,768 Non-interest expense

















Salaries and wages 15,885

14,758

13,955

14,315

14,633 Employee benefits 5,924

5,000

4,920

5,618

4,456 Net occupancy 2,771

2,654

2,703

2,776

2,805 Equipment 2,604

2,300

2,144

2,174

2,193 Marketing 953

795

1,716

771

1,281 FDIC insurance 937

951

965

1,045

1,008 Amortization of intangible assets 570

519

524

537

588 Restructuring and merger-related expense 2,370

1,518

-

-

- Other operating expenses 9,567

8,295

9,157

8,429

8,530 Total non-interest expense 41,581

36,790

36,084

35,665

35,494 Income before provision for income taxes 16,030

16,369

15,447

15,285

12,577 Provision for income taxes 3,380

3,463

3,449

3,295

1,940 Net Income $ 12,650

$ 12,906

$ 11,998

$ 11,990

$ 10,637



















Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 44,971

$ 43,370

$ 43,197

$ 43,488

$ 43,581



















Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.46

$ 0.48

$ 0.45

$ 0.45

$ 0.40 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.46

$ 0.48

$ 0.45

$ 0.45

$ 0.40 Dividends declared $ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.17

$ 0.17

$ 0.16 Book value (period end) $ 24.45

$ 24.73

$ 24.34

$ 24.11

$ 23.80 Tangible book value (period end) (1) $ 13.34

$ 14.17

$ 13.76

$ 13.50

$ 13.17 Average common shares outstanding - basic 27,523,958

26,664,882

26,647,050

26,628,025

26,629,360 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 27,549,655

26,672,849

26,650,325

26,631,187

26,629,688 Period end common shares outstanding 29,214,660

26,665,519

26,664,644

26,627,689

26,629,360 Full time equivalent employees 1,507

1,366

1,404

1,371

1,368











































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











