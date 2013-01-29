TD Bank Adds Choice for Home Buyers with "Right Step" Mortgage Program

"Right Step" Program Available to Qualified Buyers Who Make Up To 80% of the Median Area Income as Determined by HUD. Features Flexible Down Payment Options and Simplified Underwriting and Appraisal Processes

PORTLAND, Maine and CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, is now offering "Right Step", a mortgage product built for home buyers in TD Bank's Maine to Florida footprint who make up to 80% of the median area income as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). "Right Step" provides qualified home buyers with an alternative to Federal Housing Administration (FHA) backed loan products and features flexible down payment options, simplified underwriting and appraisal processes and the potential for significant savings on mortgage insurance.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20081031/NEF005LOGO-a )

"TD Bank is committed to creating a smooth, convenient home financing process with multiple mortgage products that can meet the needs of a diverse array of borrowers," said Michael Copley, Executive Vice President, Retail Lending, TD Bank. "With Right Step, and all TD mortgage products, home buyers can count on on-time closing and 24/7 access to lending professionals who are available to answer questions and to ensure buyers are confident and informed about their loan."

TD Bank offers competitive rates on numerous mortgage products including conventional, jumbo, adjustable rate and FHA loans. Customers can apply for a TD Bank home loan when and where it's convenient for them - in person at a TD Bank Store, by phone at 800-822-6761 or online at http://tdbank.mortgagewebcenter.com.

To learn more about TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, stop by a store, visit us at www.tdbank.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDMoneyLoungeUS or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing nearly 8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at nearly 1,300 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., and Portland, Maine. To learn more, visit www.tdbank.com. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDMoneyLoungeUS and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD." To learn more, visit www.td.com.

SOURCE TD Bank