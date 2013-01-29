Dunkin' Donuts Now Serving Bakery Sandwiches For $2.99* In Participating Markets

Dunkin' Donuts celebrates Bakery Sandwich value offer with return of "UpgraDDe Your Sandwich" Twitter Sweepstakes

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts, America's all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, is adding some extra value to its all-day menu options, serving up Bakery Sandwiches for the suggested retail price of $2.99 during February. The value offer is available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20110224/NY53806LOGO)

Dunkin' Donuts offers a full lineup of delicious Bakery Sandwiches to keep people running any time of day. Part of Dunkin' Donuts' all-day menu lineup at participating restaurants nationwide, Bakery Sandwiches are available in varieties including Ham & Cheese; Turkey, Cheddar & Bacon; Chicken Salad and Tuna Salad, and Texas Toast Grilled Cheese. All of Dunkin' Donuts' Bakery Sandwiches are served oven-toasted and made-to-order on a French roll, bagel, croissant, Texas Toast, or multigrain flatbread.

"Our Bakery Sandwiches have been popular with guests who seek a wide variety of all-day menu options to help keep themselves running," said John Costello, Chief Global Marketing and Innovation Officer at Dunkin' Brands. "As people find themselves snacking more frequently while on-the-go, we think our guests will appreciate that our value offer makes it easier and more affordable to enjoy a satisfying, made-to-order Bakery Sandwich."

To celebrate the $2.99 offer, Dunkin' Donuts is giving fans a chance to trade up their sad, homemade sandwiches for a Dunkin' Donuts Bakery Sandwich with the return of the "UpgraDDe Your Sandwich" Twitter and Instagram Sweepstakes. Today through Friday, February 1 at lunchtime, people can share why their homemade lunchtime sandwich just isn't cutting it by sharing a photo of their lonely lunchmeat, weary wraps and soggy sandwiches on Twitter or Instagram, along with the hashtag #UpgraDDe. Four randomly selected winners will each receive a $50 Dunkin' Donuts mGift, and one grand prize winner will receive $299 in Dunkin' Donuts Cards.

The "UpgraDDe Your Sandwich" Twitter and Instagram Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States (including the District of Columbia), who are eighteen years of age or older. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. For official rules and additional information, please visit: https://www.dunkindonuts.com/content/dunkindonuts/en/promotions/upgraDDe_your_sandwich_sweeps.html.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

*plus applicable tax.

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned the No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for six years running. The company has more than 10,000 restaurants in 32 countries worldwide. For the full-year 2011, Dunkin' Donuts' restaurants had global franchisee-reported sales of approximately $6.4 billion. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. DNKN family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com

Contact:

Jessica Gioglio

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

Jessica.Gioglio@dunkinbrands.com

SOURCE Dunkin' Donuts