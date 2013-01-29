Emulex and 451 Research to Present on Why I/O Is Strategic for Convergence

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Emulex Corporation ELX, today announced that it will be hosting a webcast on Tuesday, February 5 at 9:00 a.m. P.T. on why I/O is strategic for convergence, focused on results of 451 Research's: "When worlds combine: data networking convergence" which is part of the "Why I/O Is Strategic" education series.

The webcast, hosted by Emulex senior vice president of marketing and corporate development, Shaun Walsh and presented by Eric Hanselman, chief analyst, from 451 Research, will examine how network convergence is becoming a strategic choice for IT managers as they evaluate next steps in their data center deployments to increase competitiveness, reduce operational expenditures and deal with a myriad of new demands.

In a recent Emulex survey, 45 percent of survey respondents said the convergence of data and storage networks has had a "very significant" or "extremely significant" impact on the need for increased I/O.

This webcast will focus on the key factors to consider with network convergence such as performance, integration/ecosystem development and the emergence of the cloud. It will also detail how to determine your I/O strategy in tandem with your convergence plans to reap the flexibility, simplicity and flexibility benefits convergence promises.

