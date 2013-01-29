QW Energy Minigrid Green energy passes initial performance tests

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ISM International, Inc. (OTC Markets ISML.PK, Frankfurt:S5K) announces results of the initial performance benchmarks for the QW Energy Minigrid™. The first test utilized wind power of 5-6 miles per hour, producing 5 Kilowatts of clean energy per hour. Modifications have been identified to raise the production capability to 10 Kilowatts per hour with wind and identified power targets without wind power.

"ISM has identified related manufacturers and engineers to assist in expediting capacity increase," states Mario Quenneville, CEO of ISM International, Inc. "By introducing new battery banks to the design, we expect the unit to provide 120 and 220 volts of power. Already we have received interest from international companies, and to deliver on expected demand, we have started the process of raising funds in excess of $50 million dollars to accomplish our targets in the Green Energy space. The first step is to become current on Pink Sheets and become DTC eligible, which will happen in the coming days."

Our first production unit is to be released in 2013 under the trademark "QW Energy Minigrid™." Our initial physical footprint is 10'x3'x6' and will be portable. Revenues continue to look promising with purchase and lease options as well as future possibilities of connecting the device directly to the power grid by the company or through contracted certified electricians, creating additional jobs in the process.

ISM International, Inc. is a holding company of a number of small businesses including a Flea Market / Mini-Stores complex and Instigator Film studio, is a developer of Green Energy products, organic non-toxic products for consumers, and is actively seeking to grow to meet demand within its trademarked products: MyGirl, Superwipes, SwatBra, GotchaGps, and BioSolvant. Company Website: http://www.isml.us

