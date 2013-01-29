Trans Energy, Inc. Turns Doman #1H And Doman #2H Into Sales Pipeline In Marshall County, West Virginia

ST. MARYS, W. Virginia, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Trans Energy, Inc. TENG, a pure play Marcellus Shale exploration and production company, announced today that the Doman #1H and Doman #2H horizontal Marcellus wells were turned into a sales line in Marshall County, West Virginia on Thursday, January 17, 2013.

The Doman #1H was drilled with a 4,597 foot lateral and completed with a 18 stage hydraulic fracture stimulation. The Doman #2H was drilled with a 3,927 foot lateral and was completed with a 16 stage hydraulic fracture stimulation. The two Doman wellbores are parallel to one another and were hydraulically stimulated at the same time.

John G. Corp, President of Trans Energy, said, "We're pleased to announce that the Doman #1H and #2H wells have been turned into sales. We look forward to providing an operations update in late February with the 30-day IP rates for the Doman #1H and Doman #2H. With the preliminary results from the Doman wells, along with our company's record setting production results from our recently completed wells in Wetzel County, we are incorporating the information we have learned into the planning for our 2013 drilling program, which we expect will help us continue to develop and prove our acreage position."

