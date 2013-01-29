Ameris Bancorp Announces 2012 Financial Results

MOULTRIE, Ga., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERIS BANCORP (NASDAQ-GS: ABCB), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $3.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $322,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2011. For the year, Ameris earned $10.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $17.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in 2011. Results for the year to date period include non-recurring after-tax gains on FDIC-assisted acquisitions totaling $13.0 million in 2012 and $17.5 million in 2011.

Highlights of the Company's results for 2012 include the following:

Increase in total revenue (excluding gains on FDIC-assisted acquisitions) of 9.2% during 2012 as compared to 2011.

46% of TARP preferred stock investment redeemed during the fourth quarter, which will positively impact the Company's 2013 financial results by $1.5 million .

. Net interest margin increased slightly to 4.60% in 2012 from 4.57% in 2011.

Non-interest income growth (excluding gains on FDIC-assisted acquisitions) of $11.9 million , or 45.9%, during 2012 when compared to amounts recorded in 2011.

, or 45.9%, during 2012 when compared to amounts recorded in 2011. Credit costs declined in the current quarter to lowest level in 17 quarters.

Legacy loans increased by $118.5 million during 2012, or 8.9% compared to balances at December 31, 2011 .

during 2012, or 8.9% compared to balances at . Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.20% at December 31, 2012 , compared to 7.99% at December 31, 2011 .

, compared to 7.99% at . Non-performing legacy assets declined 33.0% during 2012, ending the year at $78.7 million , compared to $117.5 million at the end of December 31, 2011 .

Increase in Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in 2012 to $114.4 million, up from $113.5 million reported in 2011. During 2012, the Company's net interest margin increased to 4.60%, compared to 4.57% during 2011. Lower yields on most earning asset classes have been offset by lower funding costs and better allocation of earning assets. Earning assets totaled $2.55 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $2.48 billion at the end of 2011. Loans comprised 78.8% of total earning assets at the end of 2012, compared to 77.1% at the end of 2011, while investment securities represented 13.9% of total earning assets at December 31, 2012, compared to 14.1% at December 31, 2011.

Legacy loan yields continued to decrease, averaging 5.58% in 2012, compared to 5.89% in 2011. Covered loan yields declined from 8.70% in 2011 to 7.33% in 2012. The decline in covered loan yields relates mostly to one-time adjustments made during 2011 associated with certain fair value determinations. As expected cash flow on covered loans improves, a portion of the loan discount that was previously attributable to credit problems is reclassified into interest income. This reclassification occurs over the estimated life of the loan.

The Company has offset the declines in earning asset yields with corresponding declines in funding costs. Deposit costs, the Company's largest funding expense, declined from 0.98% in 2011 to 0.51% in 2012. That decline relates to continued shifts in deposit mix, favoring lower cost transaction accounts and non-interest bearing balances, and lower market rates in the Company's communities.

Non-Interest Income

Successes impacting non-interest income augmented the smaller increases in net interest margin during 2012. Total non-interest income, excluding one-time gains on FDIC-assisted acquisitions, increased to $37.8 million in 2012 compared to $25.9 million in 2011. Income from mortgage banking activities increased substantially as the Company's efforts to build ranks of producers and various channels were successful. Total mortgage banking income increased to $13.0 million in 2012, up from $3.0 million in 2011. The Company anticipates continued growth in mortgage banking revenues and profitability during 2013 considering recent recruiting efforts and the growing pipelines and closings in the newly established wholesale business.

In addition to increases in mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts also increased, growing 8.3% in 2012 to $19.6 million. Deposit growth from FDIC-assisted acquisitions, as well as strong growth internally in transaction accounts, led to continued growth in this area of fee income.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding credit related costs, total operating expenses increased $17.5 million to $97.1 million in 2012 compared to $79.5 million in 2011. The majority of the increase is detailed in the following table:

Amount

% of total increase in operating expenses

Description $ 7,269

41.42%

Mortgage banking expenses, which have increased with mortgage banking revenues. This reflects primarily commissions and incentives. 5,532

31.52%

Additional costs associated with the two FDIC-assisted acquisitions completed during 2012. 2,125

12.11%

Restructuring charges recorded in the fourth quarter of 2012 to complete the restructuring announced on December 7, 2012. 900

5.13%

Increase in advertising and marketing costs incurred to support various revenue and growth strategies. (3,047)

(17.36)%

Decrease in FDIC insurance expense associated with a fourth quarter true-up of prepaid FDIC insurance premiums. 2,041

11.63%

Increase in benefits and incentives due to the reinstatement of various employee and board benefits during 2012. $ 14,820

84.45%





On December 7, 2012, the Company announced a major restructuring effort aimed at reducing core operating expenses by at least $12.1 million during 2013. These plans included lower headcounts in both the bank and in corporate functions, accelerated efforts to focus more overhead resources on corporate clients and closing at least thirteen retail banking locations. Discussing the restructuring efforts, Edwin W. Hortman, Jr., President and CEO, said, "Our recently announced plans recognize that today's banking environment is different than in recent years. Today's net interest spread and opportunities for fee income necessitate greater efficiency in the way we operate the Company to derive the level of profitability we expect. We expect that our recently announced plan will be sufficient to bring operating efficiency back in line."

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets were relatively unchanged during 2012, ending the year at $3.0 billion. Efforts in 2012 centered mostly on redeploying the cash flows from covered assets (including loans, OREO and the indemnification asset from FDIC-assisted acquisitions) into traditional and more stable earning assets. This effort was successful as the Company realized $136.8 million of reductions in those covered assets but grew legacy loans and investment securities by $159.7 million. A similar strategy is in place in 2013 as the Company anticipates continued growth in legacy loan balances and a slower pace in the decline in covered loan balances.

Average earning assets in 2012 were almost unchanged from 2011 levels, ending the year at $2.50 billion. Total average loans increased to $2.01 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $1.92 billion in 2011. Legacy loans were $1.45 billion at December 31, 2012, increasing 8.9%, or $118.5 million, during the year. Expansion of loan officer teams in the Company's larger metro markets contributed significantly to the growth, as did several newer lines of business, including mortgage banking. Covered loans declined, as expected, by $63.8 million during 2012 to $507.7 million. The Company expects continued declines in covered loan balances, as well as lower yields due to lower amounts of accretable discounts.

Despite higher average balances of investment securities in 2012 compared to 2011, the Company recorded 16.0% less in interest revenue in 2012 than in 2011. Average balances grew 10.4% during 2012 to $361.5 million, but average yields slipped 24.5% to 2.83% on a tax-equivalent basis. Governmental intervention in the mortgage industry and FOMC actions have caused faster prepayments in the mortgage-backed portfolio and reduced yields on reinvestment alternatives. Although the Company reinvests most of the portfolio cash flows, efforts to grow the portfolio have been reduced and the Company has relied somewhat on mortgage loans held for sale as a short-term investment alternative in the current interest rate environment. Loans held for sale grew to $48.8 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $11.6 million at the end of 2011, and total interest revenue on mortgage loans increased $869,000 in 2012 compared to 2011, partially offsetting the decrease in interest revenue on investment securities.

Total deposits increased $33 million to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2012. Although the increase in total deposits was not significant, the continued growth in non-interest bearing deposits was noteworthy. Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew 29.2% in 2012 after growing 30.9% in 2011, ending the year at $510.8 million, or 19.5% of total deposits, compared to 15.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2011. CDs, conversely, fell 16.5% during 2012 and finished the year comprising only 28.4% of total funding compared to 34.4% at December 31, 2011. Aggressive sales efforts and multiple strategies on non-interest bearing demand accounts, combined with multiple acquisitions, have contributed to success on improving the Company's deposit mix.

Credit Quality

For the year ended December 31, 2012, nonperforming assets decreased $38.8 million, or 33.0%, to $78.7 million. Non-accrual loans declined $31.9 million to $38.9 million at December 31, 2012, and legacy OREO declined $6.8 million to $39.9 million at the end of the year. The Company's bulk sale of non-performing assets in the first quarter of 2012 reduced non-performing loans by $16.1 million, OREO by $13.3 million and classified accruing loans by $1.8 million.

Total classified loans declined 29.3% during 2012, ending the year at $73.3 million, compared to $103.6 million at December 31, 2011. A slower pace of migration to classified and non-accrual status during 2012 compared to prior years and an accelerated pace of resolution led to the improvement in classified assets.

The Company's provision for loan losses during 2012 totaled $31.1 million, compared to $32.7 million in 2011. Combined with non-provision expenses, credit costs totaled $54.2 million in 2012, only a slight decline from the $58.1 million in 2011. During the fourth quarter of 2012, credit costs totaled only $7.2 million, the Company's lowest amount of such costs in seventeen quarters. Speaking on credit quality, Mr. Hortman commented, "We were successful in our goal to make a major move on NPAs, reducing them by 33% during 2012. As we move into 2013, our efforts are focused on maintaining a downward slope on classified assets while managing materially lower credit costs. With classified assets to capital in the 30% range, credit quality is not an impediment to executing our strategies, and we believe the move we made on quality in 2012 will reflect positively in 2013's earnings."

Capital Levels

During the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company repurchased $24 million in shares of the preferred stock originally issued to the U.S. Treasury under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in November 2008. The reduction in preferred stock will reduce the dividends payable and will positively impact the Company's 2013 financial results by approximately $1.5 million. The Company anticipates repurchasing the remainder of the original $52 million TARP preferred stock investment prior to February 2014, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval.

In addition, the Company's tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets increased to 8.20% at December 31, 2012, compared to 7.99% at December 31, 2011.

Ameris Bancorp is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia, and at the end of the most recent quarter had 66 locations in

Georgia, Alabama, northern Florida and South Carolina.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management of Ameris Bancorp (the "Company") uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are referred to the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a summary of certain factors that may impact the Company's results of operations and financial condition.

AMERIS BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data and FTE headcount)







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Jun.

Mar.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.





2012

2012

2012

2011

2011

2012

2011































EARNINGS



























































Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ 3,554

$ 1,076

$ 1,678

$ 4,550

$ 322

$ 10,859

$ 17,852































PER COMMON SHARE DATA



























Earnings per share available to common shareholders:





























Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.05

$ 0.07

$ 0.19

$ 0.01

$ 0.46

$ 0.76



Diluted $ 0.15

$ 0.04

$ 0.07

$ 0.19

$ 0.01

$ 0.46

$ 0.76

Cash Dividends per share $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Stock dividend -

-

-

-

-

-

-

Book value per share (period end) $ 10.56

$ 10.41

$ 10.49

$ 10.36

$ 10.23

$ 10.56

$ 10.23

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 10.39

$ 10.23

$ 10.29

$ 10.15

$ 10.06

$ 10.39

$ 10.06

Weighted average number of shares:





























Basic 23,815,583

23,819,144

23,818,814

23,762,196

23,457,739

23,801,500

23,446,350



Diluted 23,857,095

23,973,369

23,973,039

23,916,421

23,611,964

23,843,012

23,538,468

Period-end number of shares 23,799,768

23,819,144

23,819,144

23,814,144

23,751,294

23,799,768

23,751,291

Market data:





























High closing price $ 12.71

$ 12.88

$ 13.40

$ 13.32

$ 10.66

$ 13.40

$ 11.10



Low closing price $ 10.50

$ 11.27

$ 10.88

$ 10.34

$ 8.55

$ 10.34

$ 8.47



Period end closing price $ 12.49

$ 12.59

$ 12.60

$ 13.14

$ 10.28

$ 12.49

$ 10.28



Average daily volume 48,295

45,543

58,370

59,139

68,654

52,830

61,619































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets 0.62%

0.26%

0.34%

0.72%

0.15%

0.49%

0.71%

Return on average common equity 7.72%

3.12%

4.12%

8.89%

1.82%

6.00%

8.52%

Earning asset yield (TE) 5.22%

5.06%

5.33%

5.22%

6.07%

5.20%

5.68%

Total cost of funds 0.44%

0.51%

0.62%

0.69%

0.80%

0.56%

1.03%

Net interest margin (TE) 4.75%

4.52%

4.66%

4.48%

5.21%

4.60%

4.57%

Non-interest income excluding securities transactions,





























as a percent of total revenue (TE) (1) 25.39%

23.60%

21.10%

12.15%

14.81%

19.84%

13.20%

Efficiency ratio 71.85%

75.68%

70.51%

62.27%

72.76%

69.35%

61.30%































CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)



























Stockholders' equity to assets 9.24%

10.14%

10.31%

9.78%

9.81%

9.24%

9.81%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.20%

8.27%

8.41%

7.95%

7.99%

8.20%

7.99%































EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION



























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.20%

8.27%

8.41%

7.95%

7.99%

8.20%

7.99%

Effect of preferred equity 0.92%

1.74%

1.75%

1.67%

1.69%

0.92%

1.69%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 0.12%

0.14%

0.15%

0.16%

0.13%

0.12%

0.13%



Equity to assets (GAAP) 9.24%

10.15%

10.31%

9.78%

9.81%

9.24%

9.81%































OTHER PERIOD-END DATA



























FTE Headcount 866

872

839

827

746

866

746

Assets per FTE $ 3,486

$ 3,382

$ 3,481

$ 3,680

$ 4,014

$ 3,486

$ 4,014

Branch locations 66

66

67

67

62

66

62

Deposits per branch location $ 39,768

$ 39,093

$ 37,980

$ 39,781

$ 41,799

$ 39,768

$ 41,799

































(1)Includes gain from acquisition.

AMERIS BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data and FTE headcount)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Jun.

Mar.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.





2012

2012

2012

2012

2011

2012

2011































































INCOME STATEMENT

























































Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans $ 30,329

$ 29,165

$ 30,334

$ 29,482

$ 35,361

$ 119,310

$ 128,841

Interest on taxable securities 1,737

2,017

2,187

2,309

2,350

8,250

10,254

Interest on nontaxable securities 371

365

374

365

357

1,475

1,321

Interest on deposits in other banks 102

104

108

120

148

434

617

Interest on federal funds sold -

-

4

6

7

10

38



Total interest income 32,539

31,651

33,007

32,282

38,223

129,479

141,071































Interest expense



























Interest on deposits $ 2,603

$ 3,005

$ 3,635

$ 4,084

$ 4,875

$ 13,327

$ 25,506

Interest on other borrowings 377

408

491

471

580

1,747

2,041



Total interest expense 2,980

3,413

4,126

4,555

5,455

15,074

27,547































Net interest income 29,559

28,238

28,881

27,727

32,768

114,405

113,524































Provision for loan losses 4,442

6,540

7,225

12,882

9,019

31,089

32,729































Net interest income/(loss) after provision for loan losses $ 25,117

$ 21,698

$ 21,656

$ 14,845

$ 23,749

$ 83,316

$ 80,795































Noninterest income



























Service charges on deposit accounts $ 5,299

$ 5,121

$ 4,770

$ 4,386

$ 4,483

$ 19,576

$ 18,081

Mortgage banking activity 4,768

3,740

3,006

1,475

1,209

12,989

2,971

Other service charges, commissions and fees 387

331

322

391

340

1,431

1,247

Gain(loss) on sale of securities 536

-

-

-

-

536

238

Gains from acquisitions -

-

-

20,037

-

20,037

26,867

Other non-interest income 914

639

777

975

657

3,305

3,403



Total noninterest income 11,904

9,831

8,875

27,264

6,689

57,874

52,807































Noninterest expense



























Salaries and employee benefits 13,021

11,446

10,727

10,262

9,753

45,456

38,068

Occupancy and equipment expenses 3,476

3,190

2,807

3,253

2,642

12,726

11,241

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 3,119

2,510

2,832

1,880

2,610

10,341

10,220

Mortgage banking expenses including commissions 3,589

2,958

1,861

1,483

1,234

9,891

2,622

Credit related expenses (1) 2,548

3,706

3,423

12,739

7,784

22,416

22,448

Advertising and marketing expenses 488

421

364

349

221

1,622

722

Amortization of intangible assets 364

364

412

220

220

1,360

1,002

Goodwill impairment -

-

-

-

-

0

-

Other non-interest expenses 3,186

4,215

4,197

4,060

4,246

15,657

15,630



Total noninterest expense 29,791

28,810

26,623

34,246

28,710

119,469

101,953































Operating profit/(loss) $ 7,230

$ 2,719

$ 3,908

$ 7,863

$ 1,728

$ 21,721

$ 31,649

































Income tax (benefit)/expense 2,558

816

1,413

2,498

587

7,285

10,556































Net income/(loss) $ 4,672

$ 1,903

$ 2,495

$ 5,365

$ 1,141

$ 14,436

$ 21,093































Preferred stock dividends 1,118

827

817

815

819

3,577

3,241































Net income/(loss) available

























to common shareholders $ 3,554

$ 1,076

$ 1,678

$ 4,550

$ 322

$ 10,859

$ 17,852































Diluted earnings available to common shareholders 0.15

0.04

0.07

0.19

0.01

0.46

0.76

































(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data and FTE headcount)





















































Three Months Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Jun.

Mar.

Dec.





2012

2012

2012

2012

2011























PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET









































Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 80,256

$ 57,289

$ 60,126

$ 64,963

$ 65,528

Federal funds sold and interest bearing balances 193,677

66,872

111,251

194,172

229,042

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 346,909

361,051

366,980

371,791

339,967

Other investments 6,832

7,003

7,884

10,967

9,878

Mortgage loans held for sale 48,786

29,021

19,659

14,863

11,563

























Loans, net of unearned income 1,450,635

1,439,862

1,365,489

1,323,844

1,332,086

Covered loans 507,712

546,234

601,737

653,377

571,489

Less allowance for loan losses 23,593

25,901

26,198

28,689

35,156



Loans, net 1,934,754

1,960,195

1,941,028

1,948,532

1,868,419

























Foreclosed assets 39,850

37,325

36,397

36,414

46,680

Covered foreclosed assets 88,273

88,895

83,467

85,803

78,617



Total foreclosed assets 128,123

126,220

119,864

122,217

125,297

























Premises and equipment, net 75,983

75,609

75,192

72,755

73,124

Intangible assets, net 3,040

3,404

3,767

4,179

3,250

Goodwill 956

956

956

956

956

FDIC loss sharing receivable 159,724

198,440

203,801

220,016

242,394

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 15,603

50,087

-

-

-

Other assets 24,409

13,236

9,803

17,823

24,889



Total assets $ 3,019,052

$ 2,949,383

$ 2,920,311

$ 3,043,234

$ 2,994,307























Liabilities



















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing $ 510,751

$ 464,503

$ 429,113

$ 444,707

$ 395,347



Interest-bearing 2,113,912

2,115,614

2,115,559

2,220,653

2,196,219

Total deposits 2,624,663

2,580,117

2,544,672

2,665,360

2,591,566

Federal funds purchased & securities sold under





















agreements to repurchase 50,120

17,404

19,800

28,790

37,665

Other borrowings -

-

3,810

3,810

20,000

Other liabilities 22,983

10,387

8,821

5,308

9,037

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 42,269

42,269

42,269

42,269

42,269



Total liabilities 2,740,035

2,650,177

2,619,372

2,745,537

2,700,537















































Stockholders' equity

















Preferred stock $ 27,662

$ 51,207

$ 51,044

$ 50,884

$ 50,727 Common stock 25,155

25,155

25,155

25,150

25,087 Capital surplus 164,949

164,182

166,685

166,579

166,639 Retained earnings 65,710

62,156

61,081

59,402

54,852 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 6,607

7,337

7,805

6,513

7,296 Less treasury stock (11,066)

(10,831)

(10,831)

(10,831)

(10,831)



Total stockholders' equity 279,017

299,206

300,939

297,697

293,770



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,019,052

$ 2,949,383

$ 2,920,311

$ 3,043,234

$ 2,994,307















































Other Data

















Earning Assets 2,547,719

2,443,040

2,465,116

2,558,047

2,484,147 Intangible Assets 3,996

4,360

4,723

5,135

4,206 Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,206,301

2,175,287

2,181,438

2,295,522

2,296,153 Average Assets 2,985,116

2,935,715

2,966,527

2,978,469

2,965,799 Average Common Stockholders' Equity 240,787

242,614

243,463

242,817

248,729

AMERIS BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data and FTE headcount)





































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec.

Sept.

Jun.

Mar.

Dec.

Dec.

Dec.





2012

2012

2012

2012

2011

2012

2011































ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION(1)

























































Allowance for loan losses



























Balance at beginning of period $ 25,901

$ 26,198

$ 28,689

$ 35,156

$ 35,238

$ 35,156

$ 34,576

























-

-

Provision for loan loss (2) 4,091

5,690

6,070

12,600

8,243

28,451

30,341



































Charge-offs 6,996

6,092

8,738

19,337

8,909

41,163

31,623



Recoveries 597

105

177

270

584

1,149

1,862

Net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,399

5,987

8,561

19,067

8,325

40,014

29,761

































Ending balance $ 23,593

$ 25,901

$ 26,198

$ 28,689

$ 35,156

$ 23,593

$ 35,156

































As a percentage of loans 1.63%

1.80%

1.92%

2.17%

2.64%

1.63%

2.64%

As a percentage of nonperforming loans 60.67%

67.76%

58.98%

54.90%

49.64%

60.67%

49.64%































































Net charge-off information



























Charge-offs



























Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 562

$ 235

$ 499

$ 155

$ 1,952

$ 1,451

$ 5,807

Real Estate - Residential 2,080

2,268

2,251

2,123

1,758

8,722

5,399

Real Estate - Commercial and Farmland 2,352

715

4,520

12,964

829

20,551

8,680

Real Estate - Construction and Development 1,561

2,608

1,281

3,930

4,129

9,380

10,988

Consumer Installment 441

266

187

165

241

1,059

749

Other -

-

-

-

-

-

-



Total charge-offs 6,996

6,092

8,738

19,337

8,909

41,163

31,623

































Recoveries



























Commercial, Financial and Agricultural 56

23

30

48

21

157

174

Real Estate - Residential 26

37

21

141

39

225

146

Real Estate - Commercial and Farmland 450

8

8

16

9

482

52

Real Estate - Construction and Development 17

4

2

17

494

40

1,367

Consumer Installment 48

33

116

48

21

245

123

Other -

-

-

-

-

-

-



Total recoveries 597

105

177

270

584

1,149

1,862

































Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 6,399

$ 5,987

$ 8,561

$ 19,067

$ 8,325

$ 40,014

$ 29,761































































































Non-accrual loans 38,885

38,225

44,421

52,258

70,823

38,885

70,823 Foreclosed assets 39,850

37,325

36,397

36,414

46,680

39,850

46,680 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more -

-

1

-

-

-

- Total non-performing assets 78,735

75,550

80,819

88,672

117,503

78,735

117,503































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 2.61%

2.56%

2.77%

2.91%

3.92%

2.61%

3.92% Net charge offs as a percent of loans (Annualized) 1.75%

1.65%

2.52%

5.79%

2.48%

2.76%

2.23%































































(1) Asset quality information is presented net of covered assets where the Company's risk exposure is limited substantially by loss sharing agreements with the FDIC.



(2) During 2011 and 2012, the Company recorded provision for loan loss expense to account for losses where the initial estimate of cash flows was found to be excessive on loans

acquired in FDIC assisted acquisitions. These amounts are excluded from the calculation above but reflected in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations.



