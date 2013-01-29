Dorel Industries Migrates to AT&T's Global MPLS Network

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Industries Inc., DII DII.A), a Canadian-based world-class juvenile products and bicycle company, has selected AT&T* to connect more than 40 offices and integrate its worldwide operations and multiple divisions.

Under the agreement, AT&T is responsible for connecting a number of Dorel's sites in North America, Europe and Asia through AT&T MPLS-enabled Virtual Private Network (VPN) to enhance employee collaboration and productivity, providing access to shared resources across the organization.

With the reliability of AT&T's global network, Dorel will pursue its focus on diversity, innovation and on creating quality products and brands worldwide.

Following a recent Dorel acquisition and the creation of a new division, AT&T's network is also helping Dorel converge its three operating segments worldwide – Juvenile, Recreational/Leisure and Home Furnishings – offering a secure and reliable environment for voice and data applications.

With the migration to VPN service, Dorel will replace multiple legacy platforms in order to achieve greater flexibility to add locations and applications as its global business continues to grow

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between Dorel and AT&T, which has been providing Dorel with VPN and managed Internet services, as well as voice and video conferencing services.

Quotes

"Our switch to AT&T's VPN is the cornerstone of a long-lasting and successful partnership," said Ian Farthing, vice president of Corporate Services, Dorel Industries. "This move allows us to take advantage of its superior networking capabilities to generate significant cost savings for the company and allow for our offices all over the world to work seamlessly together."

"AT&T and Dorel Industries have enjoyed a strong alliance for many years," said David Aspinall, Canada Sales Center vice president, AT&T. "We are excited that Dorel will now benefit from a more agile, converged network that will connect its worldwide offices, provide added flexibility and ultimately result in an improved customer experience."

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. T is a premier communications holding company and one of the most honored companies in the world. Its subsidiaries and affiliates – AT&T operating companies – are the providers of AT&T services in the United States and internationally. With a powerful array of network resources that includes the nation's largest 4G network, AT&T is a leading provider of wireless, Wi-Fi, high speed Internet, voice and cloud-based services. A leader in mobile Internet, AT&T also offers the best wireless coverage worldwide of any U.S.carrier, offering the most wireless phones that work in the most countries. It also offers advanced TV services under the AT&T U-verse® and AT&T │DIRECTV brands. The company's suite of IP-based business communications services is one of the most advanced in the world.

Additional information about AT&T Inc. and the products and services provided by AT&T subsidiaries and affiliates is available at http://www.att.com/aboutus or follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/att and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/att.

© 2013 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. 4G not available everywhere. AT&T, the AT&T logo and all other marks contained herein are trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. DII DII.A) is a world class juvenile products and bicycle company. Now in its 50th year, Dorel creates style and excitement in equal measure to safety, quality and value. The Company's lifestyle leadership position is pronounced in both its Juvenile and Bicycle categories with an array of trend-setting products. Dorel's powerfully branded products include Safety 1st, Quinny, Cosco, Maxi-Cosi and Bebe Confort in Juvenile, as well as Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, IronHorse and SUGOI in Recreational/Leisure. Dorel's Home Furnishings segment markets a wide assortment of both domestically produced and imported furniture products, principally within North America. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.4 billion and employs 5,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

SOURCE AT&T Inc.