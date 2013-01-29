Immunotech Laboratories Announces LOI With International Bio-Tech Partner For USA Clinical Trials Funding Of Patented HIV Medicines

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunotech Laboratories, Inc. IMMB today announced the company has been in negotiations with an International Bio-Tech Partner in the HIV cure technology sector for joint advanced Research & Development and the partner has agreed to provide the necessary funding for the USA Clinical Trials phases to ultimately achieve FDA approval for the medicines.

A senior spokesperson for Immunotech further added, the terms while yet to be fully determined include some exclusive rights for the International partner for use and distribution of the vaccines in several countries where the equivalent of FDA approval is not required and can be distributed and administered labeled as an "Experimental Drug". This process will help accelerate the clinical trials results.

Pursuant to significantly positive results with its patient population targeting full blown AIDS patients, the company has completed numerous clinical contracts with Mexican hospitals to initiate a full blown effort of clinical trial protocol preparation for its HIV/AIDS Vaccine drug candidate. The successful outcome of these efforts will eventually provide the necessary regulatory means for its product's registration approval in the Republic of Mexico and eventually open a venue to most of the central and South American markets.

Further information can be obtained from www.immunotechlab.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Immunotech Laboratories, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. IPF is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world. While Immunotech Laboratories believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Immunotech Laboratories to establish the efficacy of IPF in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of IPF in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, Immunotech Laboratories or any other person that the objectives and plans of Immunotech Laboratories will be achieved should not regard the forward-looking statements as a representation.

Contact: Harry Zhabilov

President and Chief Science Officer

Telephone: 818-409-9091

Investor Relations

IR@immunotechlab.com

Contact

CSNNewswire.com

310-467-6521

info@csnnewswire.com

SOURCE Immunotech Laboratories, Inc.