CBIZ To Webcast Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2012 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. CBZ has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 13, 2013, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2012. CBIZ will release its financial results before the market opens the morning of February 13, 2013. At that time, a copy of the release will be available on the Company's web site at www.cbiz.com.

The call will be webcast in a listen-only mode over the Internet for the media and the public. The link to the webcast can be obtained at www.cbiz.com the morning of the call.

The call will be hosted by CBIZ Chairman and CEO Steven L. Gerard, President and COO Jerome P. Grisko and CFO Ware H. Grove. During the call, management will review the Company's financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2012, comment on the Company's outlook for 2013, and respond to questions from current shareholders and analysts.

Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-889-2795 several minutes before 11:00 a.m. (ET). If you are dialing from outside the United States, dial 1-630-343-1248. A replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. (ET) February 13, through midnight (ET), February 15, 2013. The dial-in number for the replay is 1-866-873-8511. If you are listening from outside the United States, dial 1-630-343-1245. The access code for the replay is 021313. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's web site at www.cbiz.com.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax and consulting, internal audit, merger and acquisition advisory and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. CBIZ also provides outsourced technology staffing and support services, real estate consulting services, healthcare consulting, and medical practice management. As one of the largest benefits specialists and one of the largest accounting, valuation, and medical practice management companies in the United States, the Company's services are provided through more than 130 Company offices in 37 states.

For further information regarding CBIZ, call our Investor Relations Office at (216) 447-9000 or visit our web site at www.cbiz.com .

