RBC Global Asset Management receives 10 awards for 2012 fund performance

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2013 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. has been recognized for delivering consistently outstanding results for its clients with 10 awards at the annual Fundata A+ Awards, held on January 24, 2013, in Toronto and last night in Vancouver.

"It is an honour to be recognized for the breadth and depth of our talent in fixed income and equity investing," said Dan Chornous, chief investment officer of RBC Global Asset Management. "These awards reflect the diligence and dedication of our investment professionals, who focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients year in and year out. I would like to congratulate the teams, and thank our clients for their confidence and trust."

The following RBC GAM Funds were recognized:

FUND AWARD PH&N Canadian Equity Value Fund A+ Grade Award RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund A+ Grade Award RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund A+ Grade Award RBC Global High Yield Bond Fund A+ Grade Award RBC Monthly Income Fund A+ Grade Award RBC North American Value Fund A+ Grade Award RBC O'Shaughnessy All-Canadian Equity Fund A+ Grade Award RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund Series A A+ Grade Award PH&N High Yield Bond Fund A Grade Certificate RBC Global Resources Fund A Grade Certificate



The RBC Canadian Equity Fund, RBC Global Corporate Bond Fund, RBC North American Value Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy All-Canadian Equity Fund, RBC O'Shaughnessy U.S. Value Fund, and PH&N High Yield Bond Fund won Fundata A+ Awards in 2011.

The FundGrade A+ Rating identifies funds with the best risk-adjusted returns and the highest level of consistency. The FundGrade A+ Rating is awarded annually to funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores through an entire calendar year.

Fundata Canada Inc. is a leading data provider that focuses exclusively on the Canadian Mutual Fund industry. Fundata's FundGrade rating system assists investors, advisors, and portfolio managers objectively rank investment funds within the Canadian investment fund universe. The FundGrade rating system assigns a letter grade to more than 7,000 investment funds, providing a quick and easy tool for ranking funds based on historic risk-adjusted returns.

About RBC Global Asset Management and RBC Wealth Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management, Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management and RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to individual, high-net-worth and institutional investors through exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, mutual funds, pooled funds, separate accounts and specialty investment strategies. RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $270 billion in assets and have approximately 1,000 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

RBC Global Asset Management is part of RBC Wealth Management, which is one of the world's top 10 largest wealth managers. RBC Wealth Management directly serves affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia with a full suite of banking, investment, trust and other wealth management solutions. The business also provides asset management products and services directly and through RBC and third-party distributors to institutional and individual clients, through its RBC Global Asset Management business (which includes BlueBay Asset Management). RBC Wealth Management has more than C$577 billion of assets under administration, more than C$339 billion of assets under management and approximately 4,300 financial consultants, advisors, private bankers and trust officers.

SOURCE RBC