International Safety Group Announces Election of Michael Gianatasio as President and CEO

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- International Safety Group, (OTC BB: ISGI), an occupational risk management services company, today announced the election of Michael Gianatasio as the Company's president and chief executive officer.

Prior to being elected president and chief executive officer, Mr. Gianatasio was the chief safety consultant to Certified Site Safety where he established company wide systems and procedures for reporting, project controls, financial controls, and employee relations. He was also responsible for the global operations and safety program management. Mr. Gianatasio is a licensed professional engineer, registered in four states, with over 18 years of experience in the engineering, safety and construction management industry. He also holds a B.S. from Manhattan College with a degree in Civil Engineering. As a seasoned safety professional, Mr. Gianatasio maintains a NYC DOB Site Safety Managers License, FDNY Construction Site Fire Safety Managers Certification among his many other OSHA Certifications. He has also served as an expert witness in NY State Supreme Court labor law cases. Mr. Gianatasio is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Safety Engineers and Building Trades Association.

"I am pleased to join ISG as CEO as the company continues to make solid progress and fills its pipeline of new business," stated Michael Gianatasio, President and CEO of International Safety Group. "As we continue to expand beyond the New York City marketplace I look forward to utilizing my industry expertise and contacts for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."

About International Safety Group

International Safety Group provides turnkey occupational risk management services, including construction safety, fire safety, training and supplies on major construction projects throughout New York City and the tri-state area. http://www.isafetygroup.com

