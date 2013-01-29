Everyone's an Independent Filmmaker Now: Expedia.com Facebook App Transforms Travel Pics Into Vacation Video

"Find Your Story" Facebook App Available at www.findyours.com

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook is already the world's largest repository of travel pictures. Soon, it may become the world's largest de facto travel movie studio, thanks to a new Expedia.com® Facebook app that lets Facebook users transform their travel pictures into moving video. Dubbed "Find Your Story," the Expedia app uses the latest in HTML5 web technologies to deliver a rich, shareable experience.

"The Expedia 'Find Your Story' app reimagines how you share your vacation photos by helping travelers take a series of standalone pictures and transform them into a narrative, a moving video of the experience, integrated with Google maps," said John Morrey, vice president and general manager of Expedia.com. "Find Your Story turns your vacation memories into a quick, vivid mini-movie that is instantly shareable with friends via Facebook and Twitter."

Expedia's Find Your Story app is one element of the company's larger Find Yours campaign, which includes national television spots, moving Web videos and much more. The driving purpose of Find Yours is to showcase the personal nature of travel – to find simple, transformative travel moments and lift them up for celebration. All of the elements of Find Yours are powered by real travelers and genuine travel moments. As the world's largest online travel agency, Expedia has a relationship with millions and millions of travelers the world over.

To access the rich HTML5 web app, users can visit www.findyours.com. The app will prompt travelers with a few questions about their trip: where the journey began, where it ended, and up to five locations visited along the way. Google's technology will insert destination specific graphics into the video. The app will then ask users to name their story, upload up to 10 images from your Facebook and Instagram albums and then choose a filter and music. Once the story is complete, users can share via Facebook, Twitter and provide a unique URL to friends and family.

Facebook estimates that people upload more than 250 million photos to the social networking site daily. Over three-quarters of travelers post vacation photos to a social network. Expedia and ad agency 180LA built the Find Your Story app.

