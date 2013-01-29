Former Nintendo & Sega Executive Joins NanoTech Entertainment (NTEK) Board of Directors

Industry Pioneer Brings Decades of Top Level Management Experience to Team

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT (PINKSHEETS: NTEK) today announced Alan D. Stone has joined the Board of Directors of NanoTech Entertainment and the advisory board of the NanoTech Gaming Labs division.

Alan D. Stone has served as President and CEO at Sega Enterprises, Inc., a world leading video game and entertainment company, from 1994 to 2004. During part of that time, he was also Founding President of Sega GameWorks, a state of the art location-based entertainment company. Prior to Sega, Stone served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, for Nintendo of America, Inc., a world renowned video game company that he co-founded in 1981. Stone attended the University of California, Berkeley for his undergraduate work and earned an MBA degree in finance and economics at the University of Washington, Seattle.

"We are delighted that Al has agreed to become a director at NanoTech," said Jeffrey A. Foley, chairman and CEO. "Al brings years of experience that will be beneficial to NanoTech as we execute our strategic plan and begin to deliver our products to the market. Al's experience at the highest levels of consumer and international business, and tremendous success record in the gaming market will provide invaluable guidance and contacts as we strive to increase value for our shareholders."

"Al has one of the most successful track records in the gaming industry and great experience in bringing products to market. In 1981 he co-founded Nintendo of America, bringing some of the biggest hits in the arcade industry to America," continued Foley. "He served with Nintendo for 13 years. He then moved to another gaming giant, Sega Entertainment, where he served as President and CEO, and was responsible for some of the most popular games ever released."

"I'm excited to be a part of the NanoTech team where I can share my experience in running multinational game companies can be put to good use," said Stone. "I'm also excited that NanoTech has a well-rounded approach and I see a lot of synergy between the gaming, media and mobile divisions. The NanoTech technology is state of the art and I feel that we will be able to make great strides as the new products are rolled out in the coming months."

