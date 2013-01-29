Carrier Launches Home Comfort Website Focused on Consumer Education and Product Information

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier has introduced a new Home Comfort website to educate consumers about home comfort, indoor air quality and Carrier's extensive portfolio of heating and cooling systems. The re-designed, consumer-friendly destination utilizes advanced website design, videos, and interactive tools and is located on Carrier.com under the Home Comfort link (www.carrier.com/homecomfort/en/us). Carrier, the world's leader in high technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions, is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. UTX.

"The new Home Comfort site experience builds upon Carrier's heritage of innovation, sustainability and leadership in heating and air conditioning," said Kim Haymaker, manager, residential advertising and website, Carrier. "It showcases Carrier's market-leading products and solutions for residential customers, brought to life through relevant, engaging content. An extensive tool set points consumers to information to help them choose the systems and support to meet their home comfort needs."

The user experience includes intuitive, streamlined navigation for quick and easy use. Rich content is paired with relevant tools to assist consumers before, during and after their purchase. Education and awareness of new product offerings is available through vehicles such as the Infinity® section of the site, which is designed to be viewed clearly on computers, smart phones and tablets. Detailed product documentation is just a mouse click away using the robust search function and a new product finder tool customizes recommendations based on the user's location and specific needs. Other options, such as product comparisons, can help users make home comfort choices that are right for them.

The Home Comfort site is designed to appeal to consumers of all knowledge levels by keeping "industry jargon" to a minimum, allowing customers to be entertained and educated at the same time.

