Concha y Toro sponsors Celac-UE Business Summit

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Celac-UE 2013 Business Summit took place between January 24 and 27 in Santiago, attended by senior executives from Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, and political leaders of the countries of these regions. The central themes of this summit were investments in the environment, sustainability, human capital and the development of small and medium enterprises.

The visitors included the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the presidents of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, Spain, Mariano Rajoy, Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto, and of Peru, Ollanta Humala.

Vina Concha y Toro was one of the official sponsors of the summit and offered a welcoming dinner on January 25 which was attended by the foreign ministers of all the participating countries and their trade missions. The well-known chef Guillermo Rodriguez was responsible for preparing the special menu which was accompanied by the wines Marques de Casa Concha Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

For the closing, a lunch was offered at the winery in Pirque by the Chilean first lady, Cecilia Morel, in honor of the spouses attending the summit. Present were the wife of the prime minister of Croatia, Sanja Music-Milanovic, the minister of the National Womens' Service, Carolina Schmidt, the first ladies of Ecuador, RocIo Gonzalez de Moreno, and Honduras, Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo, the wife of the Chilean foreign minister, Ana Maria Echeverria, of the Honduran foreign minister, Patricia Suazo de Corrales, of the secretary general of the Association of Caribbean States, Lucia Stella Mejia Robles, and the executive director of Fundacion Futuro, Magdalena Pinera Echenique.

The guests were received in Pirque by Rafael Guilisasti, vice-chairman of the board. During a pleasant tour of the estate-house park and vineyards, they visited the cellars where they were able to know the mythical cellar of Casillero del Diablo, enjoying a modern audiovisual show. The lunch was held in the historic estate house, and was accompanied by the wines Amelia 2011 and Don Melchor 2007.

"This great winery which is Concha y Toro is the birthright not only of Chile but also of what it is like to be a winemaking country which is recognized all over the world for the quality of its wines. This visit is an opportunity to know how the great wines that Chile exports to the world are produced", said Minister Carolina Schmidt.

