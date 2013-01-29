ñol

Advisory: RAI to host 4Q12 earnings conference call

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 8:38 AM | 1 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc. RAI has announced the following: "RAI to host 4Q12 earnings conference call on Feb. 12."

Go to RAI's website, www.reynoldsamerican.com, to read the full release.

Web Disclosure

RAI's website, www.reynoldsamerican.com, is the primary source of publicly disclosed news about RAI and its operating companies.  We use the website as our primary means of distributing quarterly earnings and other company news.  We encourage investors and others to register at www.reynoldsamerican.com to receive alerts when news about the company has been posted.

ABOUT US

Reynolds American Inc. RAI is the parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; American Snuff Company, LLC; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; and Niconovum AB.

Copies of RAI's news releases, annual reports, SEC filings and other financial materials, including risk factors containing forward-looking information, are available at www.reynoldsamerican.com.  To learn how RAI and its operating companies are transforming the tobacco industry, go to the RAI website, Transforming Tobacco.

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

