Media Advisory & Photo Opportunity: Rogers Media and Buffalo Bills to Announce Details of New Multi-Year Partnership, Today

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 8:33 AM | 1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2013 /CNW/ -  Please join executives from Rogers Media and the Buffalo Bills today, as they unveil details about a new multi-year partnership for the Bills in Toronto.

When:   Today:  Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 12 noon ET
   
Where:  


 Rogers Centre
1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto

Enter at Gate 13
Room: Summit Suite
   
Who:   Keith Pelley, President, Rogers Media
Russ Brandon, President and CEO, Buffalo Bills
Doug Marrone, Head Coach, Buffalo Bills
Mary Owen, Executive Vice-President of Strategic Planning, Buffalo Bills
Greg Albrecht, Executive Director of Bills in Toronto, Rogers Media
   
Photo Opp:  There will be a photo opportunity immediately following the announcement.
   
Conference Call for out-of-town media:
  1-866-651-2245; please quote access code 4593697.
   
  A recording of the conference call will be available one hour following the media conference for 24 hours. Please call 1-866-501-5559, with access code 4593697.

 

SOURCE Rogers Media Inc.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

