Media Advisory & Photo Opportunity: Rogers Media and Buffalo Bills to Announce Details of New Multi-Year Partnership, Today

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2013 /CNW/ - Please join executives from Rogers Media and the Buffalo Bills today, as they unveil details about a new multi-year partnership for the Bills in Toronto.
|When:
|Today: Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 12 noon ET
|
Where:
|
Rogers Centre
1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto
Enter at Gate 13
Room: Summit Suite
|Who:
|
Keith Pelley, President, Rogers Media
Russ Brandon, President and CEO, Buffalo Bills
Doug Marrone, Head Coach, Buffalo Bills
Mary Owen, Executive Vice-President of Strategic Planning, Buffalo Bills
Greg Albrecht, Executive Director of Bills in Toronto, Rogers Media
|Photo Opp:
|There will be a photo opportunity immediately following the announcement.
|Conference Call for out-of-town media:
|1-866-651-2245; please quote access code 4593697.
|A recording of the conference call will be available one hour following the media conference for 24 hours. Please call 1-866-501-5559, with access code 4593697.
SOURCE Rogers Media Inc.
