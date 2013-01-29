Lathrop & Gage Reaches A Verdict On Modern Data Management With CommVault Simpana Software And Integrated Snapshot Management

Leading Law Firm Witnesses Dramatic Improvements in Backup & Recovery, Snapshot Management & Virtual Server Protection by Replacing Symantec, Veeam and Double-Take with Simpana Software

OCEANPORT, N.J., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CommVault CVLT – Lathrop & Gage LLP, considered the oldest continuously operating law firm west of the Mississippi River, replaced three separate software products for snapshot management, replication, backup and recovery, virtual server protection and disaster recovery, by consolidating on the CommVault® Simpana® 9 software platform. More than 750 employees, including 325 attorneys across 11 offices coast to coast, now have full confidence in their IT team's ability to safeguard business-critical data and client files as well as crucial applications, encompassing document management, legal discovery and litigation support.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20110329/MM73841LOGO )

Lathrop & Gage relies heavily on hardware-based snapshots to meet expectations for rapid application recovery and has integrated multiple snapshot management solutions into one. By taking advantage of CommVault's IntelliSnap snapshot management technology and seamless VMware integration, the firm has improved its virtual server protection, safeguarding hundreds of virtual machines in minutes. Full backups, which once took three to four days to complete, now can be performed in less than one day.

The firm now has the ability to automatically snapshot all of its tier-one applications, including crucial systems that drive law-firm operations. Lathrop & Gage is now snapshotting close to 80 percent of its environment with greatly improved reliability. Thanks to CommVault's embedded deduplication, 30-day retention of all backups is easily accomplished and the firm has realized a 30x snapshot space savings by reducing 300 TBs of snapshot data to 10 TBs of deduplicated snapshots.

Centralized Management Yields Dramatic Reduction in Administration and Capacity Requirements

Managing disparate data protection platforms overburdened the firm's three-member team responsible for data protection, especially as successful backups and restores became "hit or miss." Moreover, it became exceedingly difficult to ensure that Lathrop & Gage's environment, which was 90 percent virtualized, could keep pace with ongoing expansion and dynamic workloads. In particular, the team experienced persistent problems performing snapshots of its VMware environment, highlighted by an incident where they couldn't recover a virtual machine.

To alleviate its backup and recovery pain, Lathrop & Gage replaced Symantec Backup Exec, Veeam and Double-Take software with CommVault Simpana software, consolidating all its data protection requirements on a unified platform. In doing so, the firm was able to realize dramatic performance improvements in backing up and recovering 70 TBs of critical data while CommVault's single console management slashed administrative time from approximately 30 hours to about two hours each week.

Tweet This: .@LathropGage replaces @Symantec @backupexec & @veeam w/@CommVault #Simpana software for better #snapshot management http://bit.ly/TOIUpe

Capacity Licensing, Deduplication & Virtual Server Protection Provide Power for Attorneys

CommVault's capacity licensing model made it easy for Lathrop & Gage to take advantage of broad functionality for backup, recovery, deduplication, snapshot management and replication in an economical way. Additionally, this model, which offers a simple price per terabyte, made it easy to accommodate separate agents for the firm's SQL, Exchange, Active Directory, NDMP and SharePoint data.

The combination of CommVault's capacity licensing and single console management helped Lathrop & Gage embrace the benefits of modern data management without increasing the cost, time and effort to manage its integrated processes. Not only does it take less administration to oversee operations, it requires less time to perform backups and restores.

Supporting Quotes

"Like many organizations today, Lathrop & Gage faces the challenge of managing and protecting data in a highly virtualized, geographically dispersed environment, which can be a complex proposition when using legacy tools or point solution," said David West, senior vice president of worldwide marketing and business development at CommVault. "CommVault is focused on enabling anywhere, anytime recovery of applications and data to help customers attain rapid ROI through centralized operations and advanced technologies like snapshot management."

"There are no excuses when it comes to data protection. Fortunately, with CommVault Simpana software, we never need one as everything works just as it's supposed to each and every time," said Todd Russell, a lead network engineer for Lathrop & Gage. "By going with CommVault, we replaced three products, saved money with capacity licensing and reduced our administrative overhead. But more than that, we now have 100 percent confidence when we tell our partners their data is protected and we can restore anything in our 30-day window. That's a huge trust factor—and you can't put a number on that."

"Simpana software will pretty much work with anything as you can virtualize a physical machine easily and then move things around so you can build your infrastructure the way you want. Simpana software fits like a glove, no matter how you want to do it. Physical, virtual, it all works flawlessly," David Alberico, a lead network engineer for Lathrop & Gage. "Everything we put in production, CommVault has an answer for. Not a work-around or cobbled-together solution, but one that is seamlessly integrated and easy to manage, which gives us peace of mind."

Resources

Get Involved

About CommVault

A singular vision – a belief in a better way to address current and future data management needs – guides CommVault in the development of Singular Information Management® solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. CommVault's exclusive single-platform architecture gives companies unprecedented control over data growth, costs and risk. CommVault's Simpana® software suite of products was designed to work together seamlessly from the ground up, sharing a single code and common function set, to deliver superlative Data Protection, Archive, Replication, Search and Resource Management capabilities. More companies every day join those who have discovered the unparalleled efficiency, performance, reliability, and control only CommVault can offer. Information about CommVault is available at www.commvault.com. CommVault's corporate headquarters is located in Oceanport, New Jersey in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; CommVault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding CommVault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. CommVault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2013 CommVault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. CommVault, CommVault and logo, the "CV" logo, CommVault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, Simpana, Simpana OnePass, CommVault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, SnapProtect, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of CommVault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE CommVault