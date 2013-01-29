Ambient Corporation Enhances Advanced Power Quality Monitoring Solution

New application launched to help utilities avoid outages and additional costs, and to meet challenges of rapidly changing power distribution context

SAN DIEGO and NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambient Corporation AMBT, provider of a secure, flexible, and scalable smart grid communications and applications platform, announced today the further development of AmbientPQM™, an advanced Power Quality Monitoring solution that enables enhanced grid visibility for utilities.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20090311/AMBIENTLOGO )

This latest development, M-PQM, is an enhancement of the existing solution, which enables the monitoring of multiple sources of power quality data in both the medium- and low-voltage distribution grid simultaneously.

AmbientPQM is a combination of software and hardware (PQM application, and Ambient Smart Grid® Nodes and Sensors) that enables utilities to measure an array of power quality parameters on medium- and/or low-voltage distribution grids, on overhead or underground lines, and at distribution transformers.

AmbientPQM Benefits:

Remote monitoring in real time

Extensive power quality parameters accurately measured for actionable data

Supports Volt VAR Optimization

Provides early warning of power quality issues

Helps prevent outages and protect assets

Enhances speed of restoration after outages, reducing Customer Minutes Lost (CML)

Easy and quick installation with no outage required

Part of an extensible and flexible platform for multiple smart grid applications, optimizing return on investment (ROI)

Ambient's Chief Technology Officer, Ram Rao, said, "This additional capability of our application reinforces the flexibility of the Ambient Smart Grid platform to provide invaluable information to maintain and improve efficiency and reliability for grid infrastructure. AmbientPQM facilitates real-time visibility to help deal with the multiple challenges faced by the distribution grid. It can be a vital component in helping to avoid outages and quickly restore power when they occur, resulting in better customer service."

AmbientPQM is an application that is hosted on the Ambient Smart Grid Nodes™ and integrated within the Ambient AmbientNMS® (Network Management System) to facilitate configuration, management, analysis, and transfer of collected data on required sensing parameters. Data collection, reporting, and alerts for each of the sensing parameters are highly configurable and allow users to define configurations as required.

All of Ambient's products and solutions will be on display at DistribuTECH, January 29-31, 2012, in San Diego, CA in booth #1342.

For more information about Ambient's extensible communications and applications platform, please visit: www.ambientcorp.com.

About Ambient Corporation

Ambient designs, develops and sells the Ambient Smart Grid® communications platform. The Ambient Smart Grid products and services include communications nodes; a network management system, AmbientNMS®; integrated applications; and maintenance and consulting services. Using open standards-based technologies along with in-depth industry experience, Ambient provides utilities with solutions for their smart grid initiatives. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Ambient is a publicly traded company AMBT. More information on Ambient is available at www.ambientcorp.com.

Except for historical information, this press release contains statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements relating to the diversification of our customer base, the introduction of new products, further development and marketing of our communications platform and cultivating projects with potential customers, among others. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and our industry and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects including, but not limited to, our ability to retain and attract customers, particularly in light of our dependence on a single customer for substantially all of our revenue; our expectations regarding our expenses and revenue, including our expectations that our research and development expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses may increase in absolute dollars; our material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate, including the market for smart grid technologies; our expectations regarding competition as more and larger companies enter our markets and as existing competitors improve or expand their product offerings; our plans for future products and enhancements of existing products and market acceptance of these products; realizing expected sales from our backlog of orders; our ability to meet new customers' quality standards, specifications, process-related performance requirements or delivery schedules; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements; and our anticipated growth strategies. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Further information on the company's risks and uncertainties is available in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ambient, Ambient Smart Grid, AmbientNMS, are a registered trademarks of Ambient Corporation.

AmbientPQM and Ambient Smart Grid Nodes are trademarks of Ambient Corporation.

SOURCE Ambient Corporation