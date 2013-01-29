Alter NRG announces commissioning of biomass gasifier at waste to liquids facility in China

TSX - NRG

CALGARY, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - NRG Alter NRG Corp. ("Alter NRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Wuhan Kaidi ("Kaidi"), which purchased a Westinghouse Plasma gasifier design, and plasma torch systems, from Alter NRG in 2010, has successfully completed the commissioning of the unit at its demonstration facility in Wuhan, China. Westinghouse Plasma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alter NRG that license and sells the Westinghouse Plasma technology solutions worldwide.

The Westinghouse plasma gasification unit is designed to take approximately 100 tons per day of biomass waste and convert it into clean syngas. The clean syngas is then to be converted into diesel fuel and other transportation fuels at the Kaidi facility. The demonstration facility is the first instance of a broader business plan being implemented by Kaidi to convert waste biomass in central China into clean, renewable energy utilizing the Westinghouse Plasma technology. Under the contract, Alter NRG has access to operational data from the Kaidi facility.

Walter Howard, CEO of Alter NRG added that "This is a significant reference plant that shows how our Westinghouse Plasma conversion technology has the ability to take a societal problem of waste products and convert it into useful renewable energy. China is a large market with aggressive mandates for renewable energy and we are excited by the interest in the region for waste-to-energy technology and the foothold we now have in the China market with Kaidi."

Kaidi has a stated mandate to be "Devoted to environmental protection for the benefit of humanity" and with over 1 billion USD of annual sales they are a leading green energy company in China. Kaidi is a publicly traded company in China with a long history of successfully working with Western Companies.

ABOUT ALTER NRG

Alter NRG provides alternative energy solutions to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible and economically viable energy in world markets. Alter NRG's primary objective is to further commercialize the Westinghouse Plasma Gasification Technology, through its wholly owned subsidiary, to provide renewable and clean energy solutions from a wide variety of feedstocks, and provide a wide variety of energy outputs - including liquid fuels like ethanol and diesel, electrical power, and syngas.

