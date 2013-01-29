CarCharging Now Provides Electric Vehicle Charging Services at Harbor Bay Business Park in Alameda, CA

Electric Car Charging Service Provider Continues to Expand EV Charging Footprint in Northern California

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Charging Group, Inc. CCGI ("CarCharging"), a nationwide provider of convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging services, through its partnership with Broadway Management, now provides EV charging services at Harbor Bay Business Park in Alameda, California. The Harbor Bay Business Park is nearly 325 acres and is home to over 100 companies in technology research, development, support, software and hardware, professional sports, business services, engineering, telecommunications and biotechnology.

The Harbor Bay Business Park is part of the master-planned Harbor Bay Isle development, and the area includes several hotels and restaurants, such as Hampton Inn & Suites, Extended Stay America, and Why Cook? Too. The EV charging services are provided in the parking lot of the Harbor Bay Business Park, located at 1151 Harbor Bay Parkway.

"As auto manufacturers continue to expand their EV offerings, we are proud to partner with Broadway Management and expand our EV charging services," said Michael D. Farkas, CEO of CarCharging. "With the addition of Harbor Bay Business Park, our services are now available in numerous locations throughout Northern California."

"My great grandfather drove a horse and buggy, my grandfather drove a Stanley Steamer, my father drove a gas powered car, and I look forward to driving an electric vehicle," said Ed Hirshberg, President of Broadway Management. "Change is coming much faster than we realize. There is a good chance that this technology will allow the great cities of the world to have clean air in our lifetime."

CarCharging's services utilize EV charging stations manufactured by ChargePoint®, known as Level II, which provide 240 volts with 32 amps of power to quickly recharge an electric vehicle's battery. EV drivers can easily register and create a CarCharging account online, and attach a small card to their keychain to initiate use and payment at any intelligent CarCharging station. The CarCharging RFID card also allows drivers to use charging locations on the ChargePoint® Network, the largest national online network connecting EV drivers to EV charging stations. CarCharging also accepts direct payment via credit card.

Users can pinpoint EV charging station locations using the CarCharging map at http://www.CarCharging.com/. The ChargePoint® mobile application for the iPhone, Android, and Blackberry phones also provides real-time charging station location information with turn-by-turn directions. Drivers will soon be able to reserve a time slot, guaranteeing access to EV charging stations to recharge their electric vehicle.

About Car Charging Group, Inc.

Car Charging Group, Inc. CCGI is a pioneer in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging services at accessible and convenient locations. Headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in California, Canada, and Spain, CarCharging is committed to creating a robust, feature-rich network for EV charging. CarCharging typically pays for all hardware, installation, maintenance and related services; therefore, eliminating initial capital costs for all property owners.

CarCharging has more than 45 strategic partnerships across various business sectors. CarCharging's partners manage or own a total of 6.5 million parking spaces, and include, but are not limited to Ace Parking, Central Parking, Equity One, Equity Residential, Forest City Enterprises, Walgreens, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, City of Miami Beach, and the City of Norwalk, Connecticut. CarCharging's services utilize EV charging stations manufactured by ChargePoint®.

About Broadway Management Co.

Broadway Management Co. refers to itself as "a Purveyor of Neighborhood Offices". With approximately 150 offices of varying sizes in order to move your business out of the home office, and expand your office as you grow more successful. Two of our locations offer a shared conference room, lunch room, free WI-FI, and a charging station for your electric car. We have locations at Harbor Bay, Old Alameda, Montclair Village, and in Oakland Hills. We look forward to meeting your office needs.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Car Charging Group, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

