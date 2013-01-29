Wolverine Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2012 Conference Call For February 19, 2013

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Worldwide WWW expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2012 fourth quarter and full year on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the fourth-quarter and full-year results, as well as current business trends. Participation in the question-and-answer session of the call will be limited to institutional investors and analysts. Individual investors and retail brokers are invited to listen via a live webcast on the Company's website at www.wolverineworldwide.com.

To listen via the Company's website, click "Investor Relations" in the navigation bar, and then click "Webcasts & Presentations" from the side navigation bar of the "Investor Relations" page. To listen to the webcast, your computer must have a streaming media player, which can be downloaded for free at www.wolverineworldwide.com.

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world's leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company's portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry Top-Sider®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Sebago®, Cushe®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Soft Style®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of popular brands including Cat®, Harley-Davidson® and Patagonia®. The Company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

SOURCE Wolverine Worldwide