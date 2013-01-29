KEMET to Present at Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- KEMET Corporation KEM, a leading manufacturer of tantalum, multilayer ceramic, solid aluminum, plastic film, paper and electrolytic capacitors, today announced that it will be presenting at the Stifel Nicolaus Technology Conference in San Francisco, California, on February 6, 2013 at 3:50 PM PST.

Per Loof, KEMET's Chief Executive Officer, and William Lowe, KEMET's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making the presentation. The Investor Presentation will be broadcast and posted on the Company's website which can be accessed at http://ir.kemet.com.

About KEMET

KEMET's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "KEM." At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://ir.kemet.com, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET applies world class service and quality to deliver industry leading, high performance capacitance solutions to its customers around the world and offers the world's most complete line of surface mount and through-hole capacitor technologies across tantalum, ceramic, film, aluminum, electrolytic, and paper dielectrics. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.

Contact: William M. Lowe, Jr.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

WilliamLowe@KEMET.com

864-963-6484

