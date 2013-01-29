Herborium Group upgrades its forecasts for 2013 with AcnEase® sales showing continuous high growth

Herborium's one of a kind Botanical Therapeutic® for Acne expected to double its sale in 2013; the worldwide investor awareness campaign to begin immediately

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Herborium Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: HBRM) www.herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company is happy to upgrade its expected revenues projections for 2013 discussed in the Press Release of October 15, 2012.

End of 2012 sales results for AcnEase®, Herborium's one of a kind Botanical Therapeutic® for acne, and AcnEase® performance in the two first months of the First Quarter of 2013, show a consistent growth of over 20% per quarter, therefore allowing to expect direct sales revenues from the product to more than double in the present year. This growth should consequently increase the expected total revenues of the Company to exceed seven figures. Worldwide investor awareness campaign to increase investor value resulted from this progress is to start immediately.

AcnEase® www.acnease.com, targets over 60 million acne sufferers in the US with a specific focus on Adult Acne (average age of acne sufferer in the USA increased from 21.5 to 26.5 during a last decade). After a withdrawal of Accutane (Roche Pharmaceuticals) from the market due to safety concerns, this dramatically growing and health conscious market was left without an effective treatment. AcnEase® is an all natural and effective treatment for adult acne, and is gaining the enthusiastic reviews from its users. In addition to the US market, AcnEase® is gaining momentum in Canada, has became a treatment of choice for male acne in UK, and is steadily increasing its brand recognition in other EU countries. Over 70 million people in Europe suffers from acne.

Herborium has also recently received a qualified interest for distribution of AcnEase® in South-East Asia.

"We are very pleased with the AcnEase® sales results of in 2012, and with its momentum in 2013. We expect this sales progress to continue aggressively. In addition to a domestic growth, an opportunity to enter new markets and new distribution arrangements abroad should become a lynchpin of Herborium's profitability in 2013," commented Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, CEO and Chairwomen of Herborium Group.

Herborium Group, Inc., a Botanical Therapeutics® company, focuses on developing, licensing, and marketing proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company uses clinical validation to establish and maintain a differential advantage. The company sells its products in the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com and www.acnease.com

