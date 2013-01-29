Paul Donfried Joins LaserLock Technologies as New Chief Technology Officer

Verizon's CTO of Identity & Access Management Brings 20 Years of Experience

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- LaserLock Technologies, Inc. (OTC BB: LLTI), a global leader in providing state-of-the-art authentication solutions to pharmaceuticals, high-end retailers, casinos and governments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Donfried as Chief Technology Officer. Donfried will support the company's overall mission of providing anti-counterfeiting and brand-protection product solutions. In addition he will also manage both internal and external IT.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to LaserLock as the company enters its next phase of growth and evolution," said Neil Alpert, President of LaserLock Technologies. "Paul's leadership skills and proven talent have already had a positive impact on the authentication world. We are confident he will prove to be a talented addition to our company and help solve the most complex challenges in the anti-counterfeiting arena."

Donfried brings more than 20 years of experience in identity protection and authentication to LaserLock Technologies. His career includes nearly a decade of developing the SAFE-Biopharma Association, which focused on legally enforceable digital signatures for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submissions. His work with the organization included developing and implementing a global enterprise I&AM infrastructure and a policy-driven, standards-based approach to global, legally enforceable digital signatures called SAFE.

"I am excited to be part of a team that brings to the table innovative and easy-to-use solutions that protect goods, brands, intellectual property and people," said Paul Donfried. "Counterfeiting poses a one-trillion-dollar threat and compromises the future of the global economy. I look forward to leveraging my IT experience and providing technical leadership to make a greater impact against the challenges we must overcome with anti-counterfeiting measures."

For the past three years, Donfried has served as Chief Technology Officer for Identity & Access Management at Verizon. Prior to joining Verizon, Donfried served as the Vice President for SAIC Identity & Access Management Solutions where he worked with some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

ABOUT LASERLOCK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

LaserLock Technologies, Inc. based in Bala Cynwyd, PA is publicly traded on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "LLTI". The Company markets security technology to protect pharmaceuticals, high-end retail goods, the casino industry, documents and branded products from counterfeiting. To learn more, visit us at www.laserlocktech.com.

