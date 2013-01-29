Oclaro to Showcase an Expanded Laser Diode Product Portfolio at Photonics West 2013

Stronger Product Line-up Addresses a Wide Range of Markets and Features Wavelengths from Violet, Visible to Near-Infrared

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Oclaro, Inc. OCLR, a tier-one provider and innovator of optical communications and laser solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing an expanded portfolio of laser diodes that now includes violet, visible and near-infrared lasers that deliver industry-leading innovation, quality and brightness. This comprehensive product line-up will enable customers to address a wide range of markets such as material processing, printing, medical, pumping, display, instrumentation and optical communications, as well as new consumer markets such as laser display, 3D sensing and optical interconnects. Oclaro's complete laser diode portfolio will be on display at next week's Photonics West Conference in the Oclaro booth #1101 from Feb. 5-7, 2013 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

As a single-source strategic partner, Oclaro delivers one of the industry's largest laser diode offerings and has the manufacturing capabilities that customers need to speed time-to-market and achieve high volumes quickly and reliably. Through its merger with Opnext, Oclaro was able to add visible and violet laser diode solutions to its portfolio and, at the same time, strengthen Oclaro's presence in Japan and Asia where key customers in the industrial and consumer markets are located. With this expanded portfolio, Oclaro can now provide infrared and violet laser diode solutions for computer-to-plate printing applications as well as red laser diodes for digital printing applications.

"By offering one of the industry's most expansive portfolios of laser diode solutions, Oclaro can provide customers with a single-source partner that lowers risks, speeds time to market and reduces development costs," said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Commercial Officer for Oclaro, Inc. "The combination of violet and visible lasers with our existing infrared high power diode lasers strengthens our portfolio for many applications in the material processing, medical, aesthetics and printing markets. This also enables our customers in the consumer market to leverage our product leadership, economies of scale, vertical integration and technology expertise."

Oclaro will also be announcing new technological advancements at Photonics West that improve the performance and packaging for its laser diodes currently used in laser multi-function printers. Other products on display at the show will include Oclaro's newly qualified 14G VCSEL array for high speed optical interconnects used in mobile, home, enterprise and data centers applications, its red laser diodes for display applications, as well as various products from Oclaro's advanced high power laser diode portfolio.

Oclaro Technical Papers at Photonics West

As industry visionaries in the laser diode market, Oclaro representatives have authored or co-authored four technical papers that will be presented during Photonics West. These include the following:

1. Title of Paper: Optimization of fiber coupling in ultra-high power pump modules at 980nm Wavelength

SPIE LASE , Session 2: High Power Fiber Coupled Sources II

, Session 2: High Power Fiber Coupled Sources II Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 3rd at 11:00 AM - 11:20 AM

at Presenter: Boris Sverdlov , Consulting Engineer for Oclaro

2. Title of Paper: Next generation 9xx/10xx nm high power laser diode bars for multi-kilowatt industrial applications

SPIE LASE , Session 7: High Power Laser Diode Reliability II

, Session 7: High Power Laser Diode Reliability II Date/Time: Monday, Feb 4 th at 2:40 PM - 3:00 PM

at Presenter: René Todt, Senior Principal Engineer for Oclaro

3. Title of Paper: Integrated InP based mode-locked lasers and pulse shapers

SPIE OPTO, Session 4: On Chip Active Devices

Time: Wed. Feb 6 th at 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM

at Paper was co-authored by Oclaro representatives

4. Title of Paper: High-quality surface micromachining of LiNbO3 by ion implantation-assisted etching

SPIE MOEMS-MEMS, Session 3: Microfabrication Technology

Time: Thurs. Feb 7 th at 2:40 PM - 3:00 PM

at Paper was co-authored by Oclaro representatives

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. OCLR is one of the largest providers of lasers and optical components, modules and subsystems for the optical communications, industrial, and consumer laser markets. The company is a global leader dedicated to photonics innovation, with cutting-edge research and development (R&D) and chip fabrication facilities in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Switzerland, Israel, Korea and Japan. It has in-house and contract manufacturing sites in China, Malaysia and Thailand, with design, sales and service organizations in most of the major regions around the world. For more information, visit http://www.oclaro.com.

