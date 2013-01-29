MicroStrategy Cloud Gains Global Momentum

SMBs to Fortune 100 Companies Finding Value in MicroStrategy's Cloud-based Business Intelligence (BI) Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroStrategy® Incorporated MSTR, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) and mobile software, today announced that customers on its MicroStrategy's Cloud Platform ran over 2 million reports per week through the company's innovative BI in the cloud service during 2012.

Since its first quarter of operation in Q3 2011, MicroStrategy Cloud has grown annual revenues by over 750% and established itself as a leader in Cloud-based business analytics by offering an innovative, managed, and high quality service to its customers.

Leading companies and organizations, such as Johnson & Johnson, Thomson Reuters, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Ingram Micro, Tapjoy, Angel.com, Coty US, DeRoyal Industries, Elan Polo International, ViSalus Sciences, Wintrust Financial Corporation, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TDOT), have found value in MicroStrategy Cloud — deploying high-value analytical and mobile applications much quicker, at a lower cost, and with lower risk than traditional on-premise approaches.

"MicroStrategy Cloud will play a vital role in Four Seasons' goal of helping provide our General Managers with our hotel information on a timely basis," said Marco Trecroce, CIO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Our General Managers will now have the analytics they need to serve our guests better, and operate their hotel more efficiently, anytime, anywhere on their iPad devices. MicroStrategy Cloud will allow us to build these applications much quicker than before and without expensive upfront capital investments in technology."

"Our customers are some of the world's largest consumer brands," said Christian Wright, General Manager Americas and CTO of e-dialog, an eBay Inc. company. "We needed an analytics solution that could scale with our business. MicroStrategy Cloud gives us the ability to quickly deploy mobile and analytic solutions internally and externally to our customers in an elastic, cost-efficient manner."

"As one of the largest and broadest-reaching mobile advertising platforms in the world, a sound business intelligence strategy is crucial to our long-term success," said Phil O'Neill, Vice President of Analytics at Tapjoy. "The MicroStrategy Cloud platform gives us access to timely and powerful analytics that inform crucial business decisions for Tapjoy and its partners. This helps to free us up to focus on our business with less burden on resources and infrastructure."

"We are honored to be able to work with many innovative customers such as Johnson & Johnson, Thomson Reuters, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Ingram Micro, e-dialog, Tapjoy, and the TDOT," said Steve Stone, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "Organizations of all sizes have found incredible business value in our service, and we think that 2013 could become a tipping point for Big Data and analytics in the cloud."

MicroStrategy Cloud offers customers an alternate purchase and deployment model for BI and mobile apps. Instead of making large upfront capital investments and building large support teams, MicroStrategy Cloud allows organizations to purchase analytics as a monthly subscription service that scales with the business. This allows businesses to operate with agility — reducing the time to market for analytics and mobile apps from months to days.

The MicroStrategy Cloud Platform-as-a-Service provides customers with BI and Mobile Platform Services through MicroStrategy 9, the company's comprehensive BI platform, as well as Data Hosting services through technology partnerships with Informatica, IBM, Teradata, Microsoft, and ParAccel. The end-to-end service also includes expert resources to tune, maintain, monitor and support the system, as well as world-class servers and infrastructure providing 99.9% uptime.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy MSTR is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software, including the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Platform™, the MicroStrategy Mobile Platform™, and MicroStrategy Applications™. The Company offers its technologies for deployment in customer data centers and as proprietary cloud services. The MicroStrategy BI Platform enables leading organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute business insight throughout the enterprise. The MicroStrategy Mobile Platform lets organizations rapidly build enterprise-caliber mobile applications needed to mobilize business processes and information. MicroStrategy Applications are a set of application services designed to help enterprises deploy mobile commerce and loyalty services, build mobile identity and cyber security services, as well as generate real-time insights into consumer preferences. MicroStrategy Cloud™ allows enterprises to deploy MicroStrategy BI apps and mobile apps more quickly and with lower financial risk than with traditional on-premises solutions. To learn more about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/microstrategy) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/microstrategy).

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Business Intelligence Platform, MicroStrategy Mobile Platform, MicroStrategy Applications, and MicroStrategy Cloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

Contact:

Warren Getler

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-744-6258

wgetler@microstrategy.com

SOURCE MicroStrategy Incorporated