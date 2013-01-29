VuMee Comments on Recent Trading Activity

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- VuMee VUME - It has come to the Company's attention that in recent weeks various organizations, websites and paid analysts have been promoting our company's stock. We seek to clarify that that we have not engaged in any such activity, and have no connections to, or relationships with, anyone who would be engaging in the promotion of our stock. Many of the promotional pieces that have been brought to our attention contain targets and projections that we feel are solely for promotional purposes and not based upon a realistic and comprehensive analysis of our company. Our operations are in the development stage. As a development stage enterprise, our focus must remain on developing our platform, our relationships with advertising companies and celebrity content providers. This is where our attention and funds will remain focused and we have not, and do not currently intend to, expend funds on stock promotional activity.

We strongly urge any prospective investors to obtain advice from a qualified investment professional prior to making any investment in our Company.

Michael Spiegel

CEO

About VuMee

VuMee is a digital mobile advertising platform designed to provide high profile individuals and brands the ability to connect with fans and consumers via engaging and entertaining video content. VuMee utilizes user-friendly push technology to help connect companies, brands and celebrities to targeted consumer segments. It acts as a unique platform to hear from consumers, build visual relationships and connect users with their favorite celebrities and brands through both mobile and PC platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain of the above statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results, events and circumstances (including future performance, results and trends) could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with the company's future growth and operating results, the uncertainty of market acceptance of the company's business plan, competitive factors and general economic conditions. VuMee has no duty and undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Ryan Richeal

954-482-4755 ext. 110

SOURCE VuMee